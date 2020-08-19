Netflix hasn’t yet announced its upcoming new releases for September 2020, but our favorite free Netflix rival is ready to share.

It’s called Tubi, and it allows users to stream a huge catalog of content without paying a dime.

Tubi’s September 2020 lineup includes a number of terrific movies that users can look forward to, including Her, Scream, Finding Forrester, Whiplash, and Kick-Ass.

August has already been a big month for Netflix subscribers, with high-profile Netflix original productions including Teenage Bounty Hunters and Project Power having recently been added to the streamer’s catalog. You can see the entire Netflix release schedule for August 2020 right here. Project Power in particular has been getting a ton of buzz, which isn’t exactly surprising for a movie that stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Unfortunately, Netflix’s September 2020 release schedule is still something of a mystery, though we recently gave you a preview of several hotly anticipated movies and shows set to debut next month. Of course, Netflix isn’t the only game in town these days.

There are a number of free streaming services out there that have been gaining steam recently. In fact, we recently told our readers who are looking to save some cash during the coronavirus pandemic that they should consider temporarily cancelling Netflix and checking out these 10 free streaming alternatives instead. Whether or not you want to ditch Netflix, one free streaming service on that list definitely warrants your attention. It’s called Tubi, and it just announced all of its new releases coming in September 2020.

Tubi is home to more than 23,000 movies and TV shows, and the service recently landed a high-profile series that’s now available in its catalog. In addition to The Masked Singer and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Tubi users can now stream the first season of the hit show Ultimate Tag for free. It’s a wild ride, and the first season is available right now in its entirety.

Moving along to movies, Tubi added 22 new films to its free streaming catalog in August. The service is stepping things up in September with 32 different movies that are set to begin streaming free of charge. Highlights include the 2020 film Biutiful that won Javier Bardem award after award, Her starring Juaquin Phoenix, Scream, Whiplash, Adaptation, Layer Cake, and Kick-Ass. You should also definitely check out Finding Forrester, a terrific and under-appreciated movie starring Sean Connery.

Tubi has 32 new additions set to arrive on its catalog next month, and you’ll find the full list below.

Adaptation (2002)

All the King’s Men (2006)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bewitched (2005)

Biutiful (2010)

D.E.B.S (2004)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Her (2013)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Layer Cake (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

No Escape (2015)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Stronger (2017)

The Choice (2016)

The Experiment (2010)

The Impossible (2012)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Uninvited (2009)

Under Suspicion (2000)

Whiplash (2014)