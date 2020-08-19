The iPhone 12 release date was officially postponed by a few weeks, with a recent leak saying that the non-Pro models could launch in the third week of October while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max get pushed back even further.

A different leaker now says Apple has started recording its virtual iPhone launch event, a keynote the leaker supposedly attended.

In a series of tweets, the leaker revealed the keynote event date, details about the iPhone 12 specs and design, the camera setup for the iPhone 12 Pro models, as well as a pricing estimate.

Apple is expected to unveil two Mac models powered by Apple’s own ARM-based processors at the event, new iPads, and an unimpressive Apple Watch Series 6. The leaker also indicated that the Apple Card will soon expand to several markets.

The four iPhone 12 models that Apple has crafted for this year’s iPhone launch have been officially delayed. Apple confirmed a few weeks ago that its new iPhones will not make it to stores in late September as planned. Instead, they’ll be delayed by “several weeks.” A leaker who proved time and time again that he has access to Apple sources revealed a few days ago that the cheapest iPhone 12 models may be released in the third week of October, one week after a mid-October launch event. The Pros will supposedly arrive a few weeks after that, in November.

Since then, a different source took to Twitter to spill a bunch of new details about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 launch. This person claims Apple has started recording the iPhone event, hinting that the iPhone keynote will be streamed online like the WWDC 2020 keynote, without an audience. That’s understandable, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being contained and there’s no telling when it’ll be under control. The leaker also revealed a bunch of new details about the iPhone 12 handsets, some of which match previous leaks.

iPhone 12 event

Twitter user @LeaksApplePro took to Twitter on Sunday to tease that the iPhone 12 launch event will be recorded at Apple Park beginning this past Monday, and that he would be inside as it happens. He then followed up with several details about what he supposedly saw and heard.

Phil Schiller WILL take part in the keynote. (He is fitter). — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

A “fitter” Phil Schiller will take part in the keynote, the leaker said, where Apple will unveil more than one ARM-powered Mac, new iPads, the iPhone 12 models, a lackluster upgrade to the Apple Watch, and “one more thing.”

“We do have, one more thing. Do you remember when we first presented our wireless charger…” — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

That one more thing concerns the Apple AirPower, the universal charger that Apple introduced a few years ago only to quietly abandon it. Recent leaks said the project wasn’t actually killed off, and that it’s a key piece of the bigger picture. Apple aims to drop the Lightning connector completely in a future port-less iPhone.

iPhone 12 design

Some reports earlier this year said the new iPhones would have a smaller notch, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The bezel size won’t change either, although the handsets will have a different design.

When I say “curved edges”.

Means it’s not exactly like the iPhone 4/5 or like the 11/11 pro.

It’s a mix of them.

This isn’t a leak, it’s what I think based on those Mous cases. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

The phones will feature curved edges, a mix between the iPhone 4 design and the iPhone 11, and they’ll be available in a new color, blue. As for the camera design on the Pro models, the leaker provided the following schematic:

iPhone 12 specs

The handsets will not feature 120Hz or 90Hz screens, and they won’t have reverse wireless charging, the leaker said. They’re expected to feature the new A14 chip, more RAM and a better camera system, which matches previous reports. We don’t need any rumors to predict that a new generation of iPhone will have better cameras. As for the memory, some Android devices have already moved to RAM that’s even faster, and that type of memory only comes in 6GB modules or higher. Apple probably wants the faster RAM, and that means an upgrade to 6GB.

Shitty upgrade to Watch.

Same iPhones with better camera, Ram and A14.

Not much change to iPad.

At least 2 ARM macs.

OMT AirPower.

Phil Schiller is fitter and gets into the keynote.

Timothy talks about CoVid.

(Will confirm all this tomorrow but for the moment is what I know.) — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

The phones will feature “a bit more battery,” though the leaker would not specify what that means.

Other Apple tidbits

This leak doesn’t come without some drama. Apple supposedly found out that someone had been leaking details from the show’s recording earlier this week. As with any rumor, there’s no telling if any of this is true. If it’s real, Apple could just re-record certain things, though details surrounding the devices obviously wouldn’t be changed at this point.

So I will keep providing you guys with everything I know.

But literally Timothy just said everybody out bc I was unveiling everything. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

The leaker did say he was accurate about the release of iOS 14 beta 5 to prove he has access to inside information.

Yeah so after reading some comments I decided to check everything with a very very very nice source in terms of Apple dates.

Let me correct me info. Event: 13th/14th October.

Announcement: 1st October. Sorry. Was misinformed. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

In a separate message, @LeaksApplePro said the keynote will take place either on October 13th or 14th, and the event will be announced on October 1st. He also added that the final version of iOS 14 might be released on October 24th.

iOS 14 might get released in October 24th — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 19, 2020

The leaker also posted a few details about the supposedly delayed AirPods Studio headphones, including a claim that he already has the commercial video for the headphones:

And imagine sharing it an receive jail penalty bc of articles 290, 291 and 292 which talk about revelation of secrets.

Definitely not sharing it right now.

Gonna contact a lawyer in the evening to see how can we do this.

Stay tuned. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 19, 2020

The leaker revealed that he couldn’t show the commercials over fears of his identity being discovered:

Bc audio left from a computer.

That computer had an IP.

The audio metadata could be used to know that IP.

Timothy would know who used that computer.

Timothy would fire people.

Timothy would ask a judge to ask Twitter for my IP.

Timothy would know who am I.

Timothy would fire me. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 19, 2020

Finally, he revealed that Apple Card will soon launch in these markets:

Spain

Germany

France

England

Ireland

Scotland

Italy

Canada

India

Australia — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 19, 2020

As with any other leaks or rumors, take everything with a massive grain of salt.