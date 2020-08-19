Apple rolled out the fifth public beta for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on Wednesday.

Now that public betas are rolling out as well, everyone with an iOS or iPadOS device can try the new software and all of the features that Apple is adding this fall.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

24 hours after seeding the latest developer betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple has rolled out the new software for public beta testers as well. There weren’t quite as many changes this time around, but Apple did add a Hidden Album option for the Photos app and brought back the time wheel UI for the Clock app.

iOS 14 features hundreds of changes and improvements, but some of the highlights include a refreshed home screen with customizable widgets, an App Library where you can easily find any app installed on your phone, new Picture-in-Picture support, a fresh new look for Messages, App Clips, and a Translate app. iPadOS 14 also adds new sidebars to apps, improved search functionality, and handwriting recognition with Scribble to iPad.

The final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will launch alongside the new iPhone 12 models this fall, but if you don’t want to wait that long, you can download the public beta today and try it out for yourself. Just remember that this is an early version of the software, and you’re likely to run into the occasional bug.

In order to participate in public betas, you need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.