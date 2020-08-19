If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony’s industry-leading WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are down to Black Friday’s price right now at Amazon, so it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about .

All of Apple’s AirPods models are on sale today as well, with discounts up to $30.

If you want to spend a whole lot less money on earphones with solid sound quality, good battery life, and the best convenience feature from Apple’s two high-end AirPods models, definitely check out TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds instead.

If you’re considering the mind-bogglingly good Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, now is the perfect time to pick up a pair. Not only are they on sale today at Amazon, they’re down to the all-time low price we saw last year during Black Friday. AirPods 2 or AirPods 2 with wireless charging, both are on sale today as well, and AirPods Pro are back in stock at a discount.

Those are all fantastic deals but before you buy any of them, there’s another deal you should check out that costs a fraction as much as AirPods or Sony earphones.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds aren’t quite as popular or as recognizable as AirPods, but they do have more than 37,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they even beat Apple’s AirPods 2 in one key area: they have silicone tips just like AirPods Pro, which means they isolate sound instead of leaking it all over the place. Also, they last for about 4 hours of playback per charge, just like Apple’s AirPods. With the included wireless charging case, you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming.

There’s no question that AirPods are great, but if you care more about saving money than your image, it might not be a bad idea to pick up a pair of T10 earbuds instead. Clip the 15% coupon on the product page and you’ll get these great earbuds for only $29.79.

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with an 8mm large speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area.

[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from the charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter the mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof]- Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go]-TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case support wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

