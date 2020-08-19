If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many great daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday, and the star of the show is one more opportunity to stock up on NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks at a deep discount. NIOSH found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better than many 3M N95 masks! Other top deals on Wednesday include The Germ Reaper UV sanitizer wand, Sony’s incredible WF1000XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds at Black Friday’s price, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case for under $30 (they have more than 37,000 5-star reviews!), the ultimate wireless charging station for Apple fans, a one-day deal on a shiatsu neck and back massager, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, a massive $75 discount on the Echo Plus, and five exclusive deals only for Prime members like a top-rated $120 cordless stick vacuum for $91.99 and Alexa-ready Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $4.60 each.

Where coronavirus essentials are concerned, we’ve got some spectacular deals for you to check out. Highlights include the Powecom KN95 face masks we told you about for $16.19 per 10-pack instead of $45, COVAFLU KN95 face masks that are almost as popular at a new lower price, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks for $0.50 each, Purell at plummeting prices (12-packs of 16oz bottles for $0.77/oz, 6-packs of 2oz bottles for $29.90, and 4-packs of 1oz bottles for $14), a gallon of Amazon-exclusive Clean Revolution hand sanitizer for just $26.62, Purell wipes at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, and more. See all of today’s best daily deals down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

The Germ Reaper - Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer. UV-c Sanitizing Portable - Kills Germs, Bacteria… $59.88 Available from Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.79 Available from Amazon

PITAKA Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station with Minimalist Design Ultima… $159.00 Available from Amazon

Shiatsu Back shoulder & Neck Massager With Heat - Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Pillow Massager for N… $34.97 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99 Available from Amazon

Prime Exclusive Deals

NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 18KPa Super Suction Pet Hair Eraser 4 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuu… $91.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

August EP650 Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Stereo NFC 3.5mm Headphones with Rechargeable Battery,… $34.95 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Tablet Ipad Stand Holder, SAIJI Adjustable Phone Stand, 360 Degree Rotating, Aluminum Alloy Cra… $40.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Smart Plug Works with Alexa and Google Home, Gosund WiFi Outlet Mini Socket Remote Control with… $18.39 (4.60 each) for Prime members only Available from Amazon

GAGALUGEC 50ft Expandable Garden Hose with 9 Function Nozzle, Leakproof Lightweight Retractable… $34.15 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Coronavirus Essentials

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $148.00 ($0.77 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $29.90 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.07 for 4 1oz bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $25.00 Available from Amazon

Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer 128oz Refill Supply Container. Ready to Use Formula. Free of Ar… $26.62 for 1 gallon Available from Amazon

