The IRS has announced new stimulus check dates to be aware so that Americans get all the stimulus-related money that’s owed to them this year.

The new dates are meant for Americans who didn’t receive a portion of their stimulus check funding already, related to the money they were supposed to get for each eligible dependent child they have.

Also, people with little to no income still have time to make sure the IRS has their information so that they can get a stimulus check, too.

It might sound hard to believe, but the stimulus checks that the federal government raced to start mailing out earlier this year, following Congress’ passage in March of the coronavirus stimulus bill known as the CARES Act, didn’t get sent out fast enough for some Americans. Many people are still waiting for that money, some six months into the coronavirus pandemic in the US (even though the CARES Act was supposed to give people direct payments as a kind of financial stopgap).

Compounding the problem, congressional leaders still haven’t been able to reach an accord over a new stimulus bill that would include, among other things, funding for an all-new round of direct payments sent out to most Americans. However, just because the Senate broke in recent days for its August recess — heading out for a weeks-long vacation while millions of Americans confront economic catastrophe as a consequence of the US’ disastrous response to the coronavirus crisis — that doesn’t mean some Americans won’t be getting new stimulus money soon, anyway. Here’s how to do so, and some key stimulus check dates to be aware of.

The first date to be aware of is September 30. Here’s why.

As we reported yesterday, when Americans got that first stimulus check stemming from the CARES Act, it was supposed to have included a little extra money, if you have children — $500 for each eligible child under the age of 17. Some Americans did not receive that money for their children, however, and the IRS says that checks to cover that missing amount are being sent out over the next couple of months.

According to the IRS, these “catch-up payments,” as the tax agency refers to the money that you were supposed to have already gotten, will be issued by mid-October. The tax agency explains on its website that it’s reopening the registration period for people who didn’t get their $500-per-child payments earlier this year.

If this applies to you, use the IRS.gov Non-Filers tool through September 30 to enter the necessary information on qualifying children in order to receive the supplemental $500 payments.

Meanwhile, Americans with little or no income and who aren’t generally required to file taxes because of that are also eligible for stimulus checks. Those people can use the Non-Filers tool on the IRS website by October 15 in order to get their payments this year.