The Roomba 960 robot vacuum is Amazon’s best-selling model and it just dropped back down to Black Friday’s price from last year thanks to a massive $251 discount.

If you want the ultimate iRobot experience, the Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning has an even bigger $301 discount right now at Amazon.

There are several other Roomba robot vacuum deal available right now as well at Amazon, with prices starting at just $199 for the wildly popular Roomba 614.

iRobot’s various Roomba robot vacuum models are by far the most popular options out there. Everyone knows that. But everyone also knows that the best always comes at a price. In the case of iRobot’s top-of-the-line Roombas, that price can be as high as $1,200 and beyond. That’s why it’s so important to be on the lookout for good deals on Roomba robot vacuums, and we’ve come across some killer deals today on several of iRobot’s best-selling models.

Beginning with the revolutionary Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum, it’s normally $1,000 but it’s down to $699 right now, which matches its all-time low. If you’re wondering why it’s so pricey, you’ve likely never heard of it before so you should prepare to be blown away. On top of having all the bells and whistles you want in addition to the strongest suction ever, the i7+ has a special docking station that sucks all the dirt and dust out of the vacuum each time it returns home to charge! That means you don’t have to empty like other robot vacuums so it can run for months without you even having to think about it.

If $699 is a bit much but you still want premium performance, the longtime best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is also on sale today. With a retail price of $650, this model packs wonderfully powerful suction that is five times stronger than 600-series models, and it also has fun bells and whistles like support for Alexa voice commands. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale for $399.

Next up is the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which also packs Alexa and Google Assistant support along with plenty more great features. The suction isn’t quite as strong as you’ll find on the Roomba 960, but it’s still more than powerful enough to get the job done. It’s also far better than any low-cost Roomba rivals that you see on Amazon. The retail price on the 675 model is $300, but right now it’s down to $249 for a limited time. That’s the lowest price of 2020 so far.

Last but certainly not least, the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum is perfect for anyone on the lookout for a powerful Roomba that doesn’t have all the extra fancy features. It’s great for pet hair and more on hard flooring or on low-pile carpet, and it’s down to just $199 right now if you hurry and grab one before they’re gone.

