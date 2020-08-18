If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The CDC’s coronavirus page makes it crystal clear how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, but so many people let their guard down recently. New coronavirus case numbers are now soaring across the US as a result, and upcoming school reopenings will only make matters worse. Long story short, you’ll need to be extra safe right now if you want everyone in your household to stay healthy.

The most important thing you need to do is obviously to wear a face mask anytime you leave your house for any reason at all, whether it’s to go to the grocery store or just to take a walk around the block. Common 3-ply masks like Amazon’s best-selling Jointown face masks are perfect for most situations, and they’re only $0.50 each. You don’t need a medical-grade N95 respirator for everyday use since you’ll also be practicing social distancing and staying at least 10 feet away from people. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation of being indoors with other people indoors, you can also pick up some Powecom KN95 face masks that are actually FDA-authorized. They were tested by NIOSH and found to block up to 99% of small airborne particles instead of the minimum 95% for KN95 masks, and they’re probably the best disposable face masks you can get right now on Amazon.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $25.99 ($2.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Of course, there’s something else you need that’s just as important as face masks: hand sanitizer. 12-packs of 16-ounce Purell bottles are back in stock at the lowest price since the pandemic started, and you won’t find a lower price per ounce anywhere for Purell. You can also snag 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles at one of the best prices we’ve seen in a long time.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $148.00 ($0.77 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $29.97 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those in search of the most compact travel-size Purell bottles available will also find some much better pricing this week than we saw last week. 4-packs of travel-size Purell are down to $14.50 right now, and indivdual Purell bottles can be found for $4 or even less if you hurry.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.50 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $4.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Even more surprisingly, you can actually buy Purell sanitizing wipes right now on Amazon. It should be noted that prices are quite inflated right now because demand is so high, so these are only for people with a very urgent need. The same goes for Lysol spray and Lysol wipes.

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $29.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 57 Ounce (Pack of 3) $65.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon and Lime Blossom, 35 Count (Pack of 3) $55.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You should also be aware that there are now several other options for high-quality hand sanitizers that are in stock at Amazon, and they offer a much better value. In fact, several of them are even stronger than Purell with higher alcohol content. The strongest hand sanitizer you can get right now on Amazon is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, which is available right now for just $17.89 per 2-pack of 8-ounce bottles. You also have a rare chance to pick up Amazon’s own Solimo brand hand sanitizer, and best-selling Germ-x hand sanitizer is available at a fantastic price when you pick up a 12-pack of 8oz pump bottles.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.89 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer, Original Scent, 67.6 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) $10.57 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Best-selling Suave hand sanitizer is back in stock while supplies last, and you can also get a fishbowl full of 36 2-ounce bottles of Wish hand sanitizer for $48.99 right now. The novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well stock up now.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $48.99 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In addition, 4-ounce bottles of Medex hand sanitizer are in stock and 12-packs are $39.99 right now. This hand sanitizer has the same formulation as Purell, with a 70% ethyl alcohol mix. It’s also from a trusted brand that’s sold in stores like Costco, 7-Eleven, CVS, and Whole Foods, so you know you don’t have to worry about whether or not it’s safe and effective.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, 8-ounce bottles of Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel are available to purchase in 6-packs for $19.45. This sanitizer is 65% ethyl alcohol, which is once again stronger than the recommended formulation for killing bacteria and viruses, including coronaviruses. This brand is a best-seller that has been out of stock for quite a while now, but they’re on their way back according to the Amazon page so definitely order now while you can.

Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel, 65% Ethyl Alcohol with Vitamin E, Family Value 6 Pack of 8… $19.45 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.