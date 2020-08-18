All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in September 2020 have been revealed.

Mulan is the big addition of the month, as Disney decided to launch the movie digitally when it became clear that movie theaters would not reopen in the US. If you want to watch Mulan on Disney+, you’ll be asked to pay $29.99 in addition to your monthly subscription.

There are a few other major titles coming to Disney+ in September, such as The Wolverine, Christopher Robin, and the season finale of Muppets Now.

Disney held out for as long as it possibly could, but with no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced earlier this month that its live-action remake of Mulan would debut on Disney+ instead of in theaters. On September 4th, Disney is introducing a new program called Premier Access that will allow anyone on Disney+ to buy Mulan for a one-time fee of $29.99. Once you have Premier Access, you can watch the movie as many times as you want. Eventually, Mulan will stream for free, but this will be the only way to watch it in September.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of September:

Streaming September 4th

Ancient China From Above



D2: The Mighty Ducks



D3: The Mighty Ducks



Never Been Kissed



Strange Magic



Trick or Treat



The Wolverine



Mulan (Premier Access for $29.99)

Earth to Ned | Episodes 101-110 (Series Premiere)

Muppets Now | Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

One Day at Disney | Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Pixar in Real Life | Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True | Episode 304 – “Germs”

Streaming September 11th

Christopher Robin



Weird But True | Episode 305 – “Photography”

One Day at Disney | Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Streaming September 18th

Bend It Like Beckham



Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)



Europe from Above (Season 1)



Ever After: A Cinderella Story



Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)



Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)



Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno



Once Upon a Time (Seasons 1-7)



Soy Luna (Seasons 2-3)



Violetta (Season 3)



Wicked Tuna (Season 9)

Becoming | Episodes 101-110 (Series Premiere)

Weird But True | Episode 306 – “Trains”

One Day at Disney | Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Streaming September 25th

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)

Muppet Babies (Season 2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)

Sydney to the Max (Season 2)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom



Secret Society of Second-Born Royals



Weird But True | Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”

One Day at Disney | Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of September. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in October.