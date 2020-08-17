Wondering what to watch on Netflix now? We’ve got you covered.

Each month, we dig through Netflix’s catalog of content to come up with 10 surprisingly good movies and TV series that you might have missed.

August 2020 has some fantastic options, so definitely scroll through this month’s roundup.

If you haven’t already, definitely check out the complete rundown of original Netflix movies and TV shows set to be released in August 2020. We also took some extra time to focus solely on all the new Netflix original movies and movies from third-party studios set to hit Netflix’s content catalog this month, and there are 59 in total so there’s plenty to keep you busy. Checking out all the new content coming to Netflix each month is a great way to find things to watch since there is undoubtedly plenty that you’ve missed. But sometimes people can be overwhelmed by all the new movies and shows that hit Netflix each month, so high-quality content might be missed as a result.

We dig through Netflix’s catalog each month to come up with 10 movies and shows you might’ve missed that are definitely worth your time. Some are new and some are old. Some are Netflix originals and others are licensed from third-party studios. They’re all entertaining though, and you’ll find all of this month’s recommendations below along with trailers and links to start streaming.

Connected

Science journalist Latif Nasser is as charming and likable as he is informative in the premiere season of this fantastic new docuseries on Netflix. Connected investigates the connections between all sorts of different things, and you should prepare to have your mind blown multiple times throughout the course of the first season. You definitely don’t want to miss this show.

Project Power

This big-budget thriller could be tough to miss since it’s being promoted so heavily. What you might not realize, however, is that it was just released on Friday. Project Power stars Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and it’s about the hunt for the source that is creating and distributing a crazy new drug that gives people superpowers for five minutes at a time.

3%

3% of the world’s population will be permitted to escape the devastation of the Inland and start a new life on the Offshore. A harsh trial system called The Process is used to determine who makes it through and who is left behind. Season 4 of this Brazilian sci-fi thriller was just released this past Friday, so it’s a terrific time to check it out if you haven’t already.

The NeverEnding Story

A young child’s imagination is transformed into a vivid reality in this fantastic 1984 classic. It just hit Netflix along with the sequel on August 1st, and it’s definitely worth a rewatch for nostalgia alone. And if you’re too young to remember this awesome fantasy flick, you’ll finally understand what that hilarious scene was about in Stranger Things season 3.

What Keeps You Alive

Want to check out a chilling horror movie you’ve almost certainly never heard of unless you caught our coverage of it earlier this month? What Keeps You Alive is the twisted tale of a couple who takes a vacation to celebrate their one-year anniversary. When an old friend stops by the cabin they’re vacationing in and lets slip a startling secret, all hell breaks loose.

The Legend of Korra

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will instantly recognize Korra, and now the entire sequel series is FINALLY available to stream on Netflix. If you’ve already seen it, you know you want to rewatch it from start to finish. And if you haven’t already seen it, prepare to be blown away.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Think Jim Carrey is only about outlandish slapstick and overacting? Think again. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a terrific quirky drama starring Carrey alongside Kate Winslet and plenty more faces you’ll recognize. It’s about a man who wants desperately to erase the painful memories of his ex, so he enlists the services of a company capable of erasing specific memories from one’s mind.

The Umbrella Academy

We’ve covered this action-packed show before, but now is a good time to revisit it because the second season just hit Netflix a couple of weeks ago. Six young siblings are reunited after their father’s death, and they all have extraordinary powers. The first season of Netflix’s mind-bending original fantasy series was a big hit with viewers who did manage to catch it, but it didn’t have quite as much buzz as it deserved so there’s a good chance you missed it.

Mr. Deeds

Remember back when Adam Sandler movies were hilarious? Mr. Deeds was one of the last good ones and it just arrived on Netflix. Sandler plays Longfellow Deeds, a man beloved by everyone in his small hometown in Massachusetts. Deeds finds out that his uncle passed away and left him a multi-billion dollar fortune, but first he has to travel to New York to sell off the shares of his uncle’s media conglomerate. He is definitely not cut out for life in the big city, and hilarity ensues.

The Old Guard

You know how some big-budget Netflix action movies get a ton of hype but then they’re awful when they’re finally released. You remember Bright, don’t you? Thankfully, The Old Guard actually managed to live up to the hype and it’s definitely worth checking out. Charlize Theron stars as the leader of a small group of immortal warriors who find themselves stumbling upon a new recruit.

