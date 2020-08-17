If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For many people who are working from home, they’ve had to scramble to find a way to make ends meet. Nobody can sit on their couch all day long and balance a laptop on your legs for hours. Your back is sure to hurt if you’re seated for an extended period of time. You’re trying to find the space to work in your area that used to be where you escaped work. If you’re able to set up a home office, this can be a place to separate work from pleasure. Once you have a desk or a work area, you should protect it with a desk pad. This is a surface that will allow you to put your laptop or computer with a monitor on it along with a mouse, pens, pencils, staplers, and many other desk items you want to keep nearby. This will make sure you don’t scratch your desk and if you happen to spill a cup of coffee, it won’t ruin your furniture. We’ve scoured the market to find our favorite options and we’ve written about them below. Check out our picks for the best desk pads and get your work done.

Cover your entire desk

For those lucky enough to have a large desk, keep it covered with the Gallaway Leather Desk Pad. You can choose between dark brown, black, or pink and they are made from premium PU leather. This will protect your desk from scratches and spills. It measures 36″ x 17″, giving you plenty of room to work with. It provides a smooth cushion to rest your items on as well as your wrists. It is a modern and professional design that will give your home office a needed boost. It comes with a matte black gift box, so if you’re gifting this, half of your battle is already taken care of.

Key Features:

Measures 36″ x 17″

Provides a smooth cushion for your items and your wrists

Comes in dark brown, black, or pink

Gallaway Leather Desk Pad - (36 X 17 Inch) Desk Mat Accessories for Women Men Desk Protector Ex… $24.99 Available from Amazon

Save yourself some money and space

If you have a desk that’s on the smaller side, you should consider the Gogloo Multifunctional Office Desk Pad. You can choose between multiple sizes, the smallest being 23.6″ x 12″, which is also the lowest in cost of these. There are color options of black, brown, gray, or pink to better match your interior. They are made from PU leather that is durable and protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs. They are double-sided, so they will work longer. Each one is waterproof and oilproof, so they are resistant to stains.

Key Features:

Choose between multiple sizes, including a small one of 23.6″ x 12″

Durable to protect against scratches and stains

Double-sided

Gogloo Multifunctional Office Desk Pad, Dual Sided PU Leather Mouse Pad, Thin and Waterproof De… $9.99 Available from Amazon

Find the right color

Setting up a home office isn’t always the easiest thing, as there tends to be a color scheme you aim towards. With the YSAGi Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad, you can have multiple colors on one pad. This will allow you to pick one, and if you don’t like it or you get tired of it, you can just flip the pad over for a different color. There are 17 different color options, ranging from grayish lavender and cinnamon buff to yellow and taro purple. This pad comes in three sizes: 23.6″ x 13.7″, 31.5″ x 15.7″, and 35.4″ x 17″. Each is made from PU leather and is easy to clean. This eliminates the need for a mouse pad, as you’ll be able to scroll on top of this.

Key Features:

17 color options

Three sizes

Eliminates the need for a mouse pad

Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad, Waterproof Desk Blotter Protector, Leather Desk Wrting Mat… $16.99 Available from Amazon

Don’t worry if you spill

Looking for a surface that’s comfortable to use and easy to clean? Reach for the TOWWI Dual Sided Desk Pad. There are three sizes and six color options you have to pick from when you choose this. The surface is waterproof to prevent damage from spilled drinks. This will also protect your desk from scratches and stains. Whenever you need to clean it, you can just wipe it with a damp cloth. The design is incredibly smooth, allowing you to place many electronics on this at once and use your mouse fluidly.

Key Features:

Incredibly smooth

Waterproof surface

Wipe it with a damp cloth to clean

TOWWI Dual Sided Desk Pad, 24" x 14" PU Leather Desk Mat, Waterproof Desk Blotter Protector Mou… $17.99 Available from Amazon

Deliver a modern look

The Knodel Desk Pad and Office Desk Mat is a solid choice. You’ll love the modern look when you choose any of the three sizes and eight color options. It is great for home or the office. This is made from premium PU leather material with durable construction. You can use either side as they are both made out of the same construction. This material is both water- and heat-resistant.

Key Features:

Three sizes and eight color options

Durable construction

Water- and heat-resistant

Knodel Desk Pad, Office Desk Mat, 31.5" x 15.7" PU Leather Desk Blotter, Laptop Desk Mat, Water… $15.99 Available from Amazon

