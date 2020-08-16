Netflix is adding 18 new shows, movies, and specials in the third week of August.

Fans of Lucifer –which was revived by Netflix in 2019 — will be pleased to know that the first part of the show’s penultimate season will begin streaming on Friday.

Some other originals worth checking out are the animated comedy Hoops and High Score, which is a documentary about the golden age of video games.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 16th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, August 16th

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Monday, August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY The video game monster hunters are back for another season.



Wednesday, August 19th

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.



Thursday, August 20th

Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.



Friday, August 21st

Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.



Departures

Tuesday, August 18th

The Incident

Wednesday, August 19th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Thursday, August 20th

Bad Rap

Friday, August 21st

Just Go With It

We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.