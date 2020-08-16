If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some killer daily deals for you to check out on Sunday, but the list was difficult to narrow down. Why? Because just about every single popular device Amazon makes is on sale today with a deep discount. Hit that link to see them all, but our favorite bargains include the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99, the Fire TV Cube for $99.99, Amazon’s $50 Echo Dot for just $29.99, and $30 off the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. Other top deals today include a massive $190 discount on the popular Roomba 891 robot vacuum for one day only, Amazon’s huge BIG Summer Sale that slashes up to an extra 30% off home and kitchen products, and another big sale that shaves 30% off mattresses and bed frames.

For our final two deals of the day, we’re including multiple deals on coronavirus essentials that are split into two categories. For face masks, we’ve got a new lower price on Powecom KN95 face masks that are the only NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, top-selling COVAFLU KN95 face masks that have been flying off the shelves, and popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks for under $4 each. In the hand sanitizer/cleaners category, you’ll find Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, and Purell Sanitizing Wipes all in stock right now. Prices are inflated, but they’re impossible to find in stores so you can snag some if you have an urgent need. As far as hand sanitizers go, we’ve got 12-packs of large Purell bottles at the best per-ounce price on Amazon, the best price in months on Purell travel-size 4-packs, and highly coveted 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer pump bottles at a much better price than Purell (buy the one sold directly by Amazon — it’ll ship much quicker than the estimate says). See all of today’s top deals down below.

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets,… $259.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… $99.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal 29.99 Available from Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported $99.99 Available from Amazon

Amazon's BIG Summer Sales Event on Home, Kitchen, Office, and More Up To 30% Off Available from Amazon

Save up to 30% on Mattresses & Bed Frames $36.80 - $404.70 Available from Amazon

Face Masks

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $34.99 ($3.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

Cleaners/Hand Sanitizer

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $167.74 ($0.87 / ounce) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $31.01 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 57 Ounce (Pack of 3) $68.71 Available from Amazon

Clorox Company 01599 Disinfectant Wipes-2-Pack, 1 Citrus Blend and 1 Fresh Scent(75ct each) $58.00 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon and Lime Blossom, 35 Count (Pack of 3) $54.99 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $34.95 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.