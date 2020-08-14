If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus essentials like Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, and strong hand sanitizer are definitely the most popular deals with our readers right now, but other essentials have been picking up some steam.

One example is Belkin surge protectors that are discounted in a big sale right now.

You’ll find 12 different deals in all, and we’ve highlighted our five favorites down below.

Coronavirus protection essentials continue to fly off the virtual shelves right now. This shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise considering the fact that COVID-19 case numbers are still skyrocketing all across the country. With schools reopening and case numbers set to start soaring yet again, you’d be wise to stock up while you can. Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks conare back down to $0.48 thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been flying off the shelves as well since people need them for higher-risk situations. You don’t want to take public transportation or be indoors around other people with just a 3-ply mask, after all.

Big-brand sanitizers like Purell hand sanitizer and Germ-x hand sanitizer are top sellers as well, but there are other essentials everyone needs that aren’t related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. And there’s a big sale right now on popular Belkin surge protectors that you definitely don’t want to miss.

We obviously all need high-quality surge protectors throughout our homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has fried a TV or PC will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.

If you want to see all the different deals Amazon is offering right now on Belkin power strips, you can check them out right here:

Save on Belkin Surge Protectors $7.99 - $76.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On the other hand, if you’d rather just skip right to the best of the best, our five favorite bargains are all laid out down below.

Belkin BE108230-06 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector

8-outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8Meter cord

Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin BE108230-06 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/ Flat Plug, 6ft Cord – Ideal for Co… $18.05 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin BST300 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector

3 outlet surge protector with 360 degree rotating AC plug

Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more

Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin BST300 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector w/Rotating Plug– Ideal for Mobile Devices, Persona… $16.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin BP108000-06 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin BP108000-06 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector w/ 6ft Cord – Ideal for Co… $25.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector

Control power to your whole computer system with a single click

The wireless remote switch lets you shut off power-including standby power – to up to six devices at once: your computer, monitor

Two Always-On Outlets stay on for devices that need continuous power, like your router or cordless phone

Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector with 4-Foot Cord and Remote, F7C01008q,White $26.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 12-Outlet Home/Office Series Surge Protector

Safeguards connected devices against power surges and lightning strikes

Features 12 surge-protected outlets and heavy-duty 8-foot power cord

Low-profile plug fits easily in tight spaces and behind furniture

Damage-resistant housing protects circuits from fire, impact, and rust

Belkin Limited Lifetime Warranty and $100,000 Connected Equipment Warranty

Belkin 12-Outlet Home/Office Series Surge Protector with 8-Foot Cord (Gray) (BE112234-08) $29.69 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.