The FDA and CDC have expanded the recall for onion-containing products that may be tainted with the Salmonella bacteria.

The products include salsas and dips that include onions that were part of an earlier recall.

If you have any of the products in your home, you’re advised to return them to the store for a refund and not consume them.

It was only about a week ago that the FDA and CDC announced a major recall of onions being sold under various brand names across the United States. Now, that recall is expanding to include some products that include onions that may have previously been contaminated with Salmonella.

In a new FDA recall bulletin, the agency explains that the potentially contaminated onions were used to make a variety of dips and salsa in store chains nationwide. Now, those products are also being recalled. The products include dips from Spokane Produce and store-produced deli items from Kroger.

The newly recalled products are listed on two separate FDA recall bulletins, and include products marketed under the names Murray’s, and Jarslberg, as well as products produced by the deli inside Kroger stores. It includes cheese spreads of various flavors, dips, and salsas. The salsa products included in the recall produced by Spokane Produce are listed under the name Saddlin’ Up.

These new recalls are directly linked to the previous recall of onions sold under a variety of brand names. The products used onions from Thomson International, Inc, where were distributed under names including Onions 52, which Spokane Produce used in its various salsas.

The salsa products were sold in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Kroger’s products were sold in Kroger stores located in West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Missouri. All in all, it’s a rather broad recall, and there’s a good chance many consumers have these products in their homes.

It’s important to note that nobody has been reported ill as of yet, so it’s unclear if anyone has actually fallen sick due to the potentially contaminated veggies, but the FDA and the company are taking no chances.

The FDA bulletin explains:

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Salmonella can be a nasty infection, and it’s especially serious in children, the elderly, and those with prior medical conditions. Healthy individuals who fall ill with the bacterial infection will experience fever, nausea, vomiting, cramps, and even bloody diarrhea, so you’d definitely know something was wrong if you came down with a Salmonella infection.

If you have any of these products in your homes, don’t eat them, even if you or others have eaten them and not fallen ill. You are advised to return the products to the store where you bought them for a full refund or a replacement.