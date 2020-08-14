Best Buy just kicked off a huge 3-day anniversary sale that’s packed full of deep discounts on popular products you won’t want to miss.

From iPhones and iPads to laptops, smart TVs, Philips Hue LED lighting, and more, there’s definitely something for everyone in today’s big sale.

Here, we round up the 10 hottest deals in Best Buy’s big 3-day sale, which began on Friday and is set to end on Sunday night.

On top of all that, Best Buy just kicked off a big 3-day anniversary sale that's loaded with deep discounts on best-selling products.

On top of all that, Best Buy just kicked off a big 3-day anniversary sale that’s loaded with deep discounts on best-selling products. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs, all the bases are covered in this big sale. You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s site, and you’ll find our picks below for the top 10 best bargains in the sale.

Save $50 on iPhone SE

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the device and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying device and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly device payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. See a Blue Shirt for details.

Save $350-$700 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Save $100 on iPad Air

10.5″ Retina display with True Tone and wide color¹ A12 Bionic chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay 8.0MP back camera, 7.0MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Save $50 on MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Samsung – 65″ Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Get pulled into the action with Auto Depth Enhancer

Applies various levels of contrast to different areas on the screen to give image outstanding depth. 64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 65″ Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $599.99 (save $300)

Philips – Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit

Choose from 16 million colors and shades of white

Turn your everyday smart lighting into an extraordinary experience. Dimming and brightening features at your fingertips

The variable lumen output lets you adjust each light’s output without having to adjust the dimmer switch. White light that fits your needs

Choose from different shades and intensities so you can comfortably concentrate, read, relax and more. Remote control with your smartphone or tablet

Create custom scenes, and unleash your creativity. Compatible with Nest or Samsung SmartThings systems

Pair your kit with ecosystems for home automation. Voice control for your smart home

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or the Google Assistant. Use screws or adhesive tape on back plate of your switch

Place it anywhere you want.

Philips – Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit: $129.99 (save $50)

HP – ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer

Easy Replenish

With a printer set up for Easy Replenish, you’ll automatically receive shipments of the ink you need. The printer monitors its own ink levels, so you’ll only receive ink when you need it. Prints up to 15 ISO ppm* in black, up to 10 ISO ppm* in color

To generate documents quickly. Works with Amazon Alexa

Ask your compatible device (separate device required) to print custom shopping lists, to-do lists, as well as a variety of coloring activities and crossword puzzles. Works with Google Assistant

Ask your compatible device (separate device required) to print your Google Calendar, templates for custom calendars and checklists, as well as select activities and word games. Inkjet printers are best for home or small business use

They offer excellent print quality for photos and documents and accept a variety of paper types and sizes. Wireless and mobile printing capability**

Connect this printer to your home or office network with built-in Ethernet or wireless LAN. Plus, print from your mobile device with the free HP ePrint app or Apple® AirPrint. Apple® AirPrint enabled

For Apple iPad® and iPhone® printing. Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (dots per inch) color resolution

High resolution for producing incredible quality and detail in documents and photos. HP Instant Ink

Original HP Ink ordered by your printer, delivered to your door. 125-sheet input tray, 25-sheet standard tray and 35-sheet auto document feeder

Offer easy paper handling. 2.65″ CGD (color graphics display) touch screen

Use the intuitive touch screen to print, store files and access business apps** directly from the printer. More connectivity options

Built-in memory card slot, USB 2.0 port and USB host let you simply plug in your memory card, USB drive, camera or other device and print. Built-in duplex printing

Print on both sides of the page without turning it over manually, to minimize your printing costs and help the environment. High resolution for clear copies

Up to 600 x 600 dpi in color and up to 300 x 300 dpi in black for clear, clean copies. Flatbed scanner with 8.5″ x 14″ scan area and up to 1200 x 1200 dpi hardware (1200 dpi optical) resolution

To reproduce exact colors and large documents. High-speed fax with 9.6 Kbps, 14.4 Kbps and 33.6 Kbps speeds

To meet your office needs. Suitable for color faxing to and from color fax machines.

HP – ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer: $179.99 (save $50)

HP – 17.3″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD

17.3″ display

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 1600 x 900 resolution for high-quality images and fine detail. WLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256 GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 5.4 lbs. and measures 1″ thin

Prioritizes screen size without sacrificing portability, so you get lots of viewing space without the laptop being too hefty to move around. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 17.3″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD: $549.99 (save $80)

Lenovo – Yoga C940 2-in-1 14″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

14″ 10-point multitouch screen

3840 x 2160 native resolution. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 mobile processor

Powerful quad-core, eight-way processing performance. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth LPDDR4X RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. 512GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

SSDs with Intel Optane memory are the fastest as compared to NAND SSDs. Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs. See http://www.bestbuy.com/optaneh10disclaimers. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. Intel® Iris® Plus graphics

Offers stunning graphics on an ultra-light laptop. Delight in brilliant color and rich detail on 4K HDR video. Tackle creative projects or popular games with ease. Weighs 2.98 lbs. and measures 0.6″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. Durable metal casing

Creates a sophisticated look and provides a rigid but lightweight frame that withstands everyday bumps and knocks. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 2019.

Lenovo – Yoga C940 2-in-1 14″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,299.99 (save $300)