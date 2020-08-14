If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people are well aware that the Roku Express HD and Fire TV Stick are the best values you can get when it comes to streaming media players, with the former on sale right now for just $24.



Readers in search of a new television as well should consider another option — there are some fantastic deals right now on smart TVs that have Roku software or Fire TV software built right in.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find prices starting at just $129.99 for a just-released 32-inch Fire TV, and the biggest discount will slash $350 off a stunning TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV with an almost bezel-less design.

You know as well as we do that a “smart TV” isn’t actually all that smart if it’s not powered by either Roku, Fire TV, or Apple software. Smart televisions from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others run popular apps and they’re fine if all you want to do is stream Netflix and Hulu. But no TV maker will ever support all the apps and games you want with their proprietary smart TV software. That means regardless of whether you buy a “smart TV” or just a regular TV, you’ll need to make it even smarter by adding a streaming media player like a Fire TV Stick, Roku device, or an Apple TV.

If you’re in the market for a new TV right now, you should know that there is one important exception to the rule. Some companies sell televisions that ditch the proprietary platforms and instead have Fire TV software or Roku software built right in. That’s pretty much the only time you’ll get away with not having to buy a separate streaming media player. And right now, several of the best options out there that have Fire TV software or Roku software preinstalled are on sale at their lowest prices of 2020. In fact, the two Fire TV Edition televisions we’re going to tell you about have been discounted all week, but they both just got even deeper discounts today.

The brand new Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition is the single best-selling new television on Amazon’s entire site. It’s perfect for a guest bedroom, the kitchen, or any other space where you need a compact TV. This model retails for $170 but right now you can pick one up for just $129.99.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $129.99 Available from Amazon

The same brand also has a 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model on sale today for $269.99, which is pretty crazy for a new model that was just released in 2020. You can get an Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $269.99, which is a huge $80 discount.

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $269.99 Available from Amazon

Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $269.99 Available from Amazon

If you want to upgrade and get even better picture quality without spending much more money, check out the Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition. It has a stunning display, 4K resolution, and it’s on sale for an all-time low price of $289.99 right now instead of $380.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $289.99 Available from Amazon

Finally, there are some great deals for people who prefer Roku to Amazon’s smart TV platform. The $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is on sale today for only $229, which is a huge $101 discount, but you’ll save even more if you go for a larger screen. Also for a limited time, the TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV that retails for $1,100 is on sale for just $749.99!

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $749.99 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.