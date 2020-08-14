If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are tons of great deals to be found right now on Amazon, but some of the best bargains from this past week are on the verge of selling out or ending.

Here, we’ve rounded up five deals in particular that you really need to check out before they disappear.

You’ll find rare chances to order Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, NIOSH-approved Harley Brand N95 face masks, Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized, and the lowest price ever on Bose 700 ANC headphones.

No one will be surprised when we tell you about this week’s best-selling products among our readers because they’re pretty much always best-sellers. Amazon’s #1 most popular blue 3-ply face masks are back down to less than $0.50 a pop and they’ve been flying off the shelves this past week. Then, top-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that were tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA are back in stock as well, but thousands of our readers have rushed to load up on them so they won’t be around for much longer. If you want the very best in the business, you can also snag Harley Brand N95 face masks, but they’re going to sell out fast because they’re the only NIOSH-approved N95 masks on Amazon that are available to everyone right now, not just hospitals.

Needless to say, those are not the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late.

Face masks

As we said before, you’ve got an extremely rare opportunity right now to pick up actual Harley Brand N95 face masks. The good news is that anyone can purchase them right now, not just hospitals. The bad news is they’re definitely going to sell out pretty much instantly now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

Harley 20 Packs Men Women Adult Costume Reusable Cotton Cloth Mask for Face Protection from Dus… $178.00 ($8.90 / mask) Available from Amazon

We mentioned FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks above, and they’ve been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re down to a new lower price, so stock up while there’s still time.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $39.99 ($4.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are back on sale for just $0.48 per mask for the first time in about a month. These have been in stock for a long time so we doubt they’ll sell out anytime soon, but the price could jump back up at any moment.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below — including one listing sold directly by Amazon rather than a third-party seller, and another one with the lowest per-ounce price for Purell we’ve seen in months. These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.60 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.99 ($0.73 / ounce) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $14.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $3.90 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $37.00 Available from Amazon

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get highly sought-after Germ-x hand sanitizer pump bottles and best-selling Suave hand sanitizer at much better prices anyway.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Roku Deals

We’ve got not one but two killer Roku deals for you to check out. First up, the best-selling Roku Express HD is back down to the all-time low price of just $24. If you want to upgrade to a streamer that supports 4K and HDR, the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale for $49.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $24.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot bundle

Want two of the best-selling products Amazon has ever created? Want to save $35 when you buy them? Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot bundle is on sale this week for $79.98, but this deal will definitely disappear over the weekend.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $79.98 Available from Amazon

Bose sale

There are tons of killer deals this week on Bose products, but no deal is hotter than all-time low pricing up to $100 off Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Popular QuietComfort 35 ANC headphones are $70 off and there are two wireless speaker deals you won’t want to miss.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… $279.00 Available from Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa Voice Control Built-in, Black $299.00 Available from Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black $79.00 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.