If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Best-selling products among our readers this week include a rare opportunity to get FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks on Amazon, popular Jointown 3-ply face masks for just $0.48 each, and a chance to pick up Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest per-ounce price we’ve seen in months.

Of course, there have also been some outstanding deals on popular gadgets this week that you should check out.

We’ve rounded up Amazon’s 5 best-selling selling electronics devices from this past week so you can grab them before they’re gone.

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the US, so our readers’ top purchases this past week have all been essentials. Powecom KN95 face masks have been selling like crazy all week, which goes without saying since they’re the only NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized KN95 masks being sold on Amazon. Purell hand sanitizer at Amazon’s lowest price in months somehow in stock right now too, which is pretty much unheard of.

Aside from face masks, sanitizers, and other essentials that help prevent COVID-19 infections, electronics are still quite popular among our readers as well. For example, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are top sellers since they’re discounted right now at Amazon, and both AirPods 2 models are on sale as well. Tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted this week as well. No Apple or Bose headphones are popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week though, so let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Fire HD 10 Tablet

It’s been quite a while since the Fire HD 10 Tablet cracked Amazon’s list of top five best-sellers, but a huge 33% discount does wonders. At $99.99, you can score Amazon’s best tablet ever at its lowest price of all time.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black $99.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

4. Roku Express HD

With a price tag of just $29 brand new, the Roku Express HD doesn’t even need a discount to be one of Amazon’s best-sellers. This week, it’s #5 on the list because it’s back down to an all-time low of $24.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $24.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #3 spot this week yet again, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no additional cost (with a… $49.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2. Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is in the #2 spot this week, perhaps due in part to a deal that gets you a free year of Food Network Kitchen with your purchase. If you have a smaller TV or you simply don’t care about having support for 4K resolution, this is one of the best streaming media players money can buy.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no ad… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find Dots on sale for $39.99 each when you buy two with the coupon code DOT2PK.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Plum 39.99 each From Amazon| Use code DOT2PK

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.