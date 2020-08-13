The PS5 will have a higher price tag than the Xbox Series X, a leaker claimed on Twitter, reiterating similar remarks he made on a forum a few days ago.

On top of that, the PS5 won’t be as powerful as the next-gen Xbox, the insider claimed.

The PlayStation 5 will supposedly struggle with native 4K support, whereas the Xbox Series X will not have the same problem.

From the moment Sony confirmed the specs of the PS5, gamers started comparing them to the Xbox Series X. On paper, the new Xbox looks more powerful than the PS5. Sony has the upper hand in the storage department, where its custom storage solution is more than twice as fast as the Series X’s drive. But the Xbox might be faster where it matters most: Chips. Reports from insiders said that the Xbox is faster than the PlayStation, with the latest claim coming a few days ago from ResetEra forum poster Dusk Golem.

He said at the time that the PS5 would be more expensive than the Series X, as Microsoft appears to be in a better position to take a loss on sales initially. He also said that the Series X would be more powerful than the PlayStation. The Xbox will be better for cross-platform games, he said, claiming to have direct knowledge from developers. “I’ve heard some dev friends talk a bit about the struggle PS5 has for 1080p games running 60fps still, while Xbox X doesn’t have the same problem and can push above that even in most cases,” the leaker said.

It turns out Dusk Golem had more to say about the PS5 performance compared to the Xbox, and he took to Twitter to add that the PS5 could have issues with 4K, which is another problem the Xbox won’t have.

“I’m going to hate myself later for responding to this I can feel it (people attracted to this sorta topic are horribly toxic), but a lot of people misinterpreted what I said, which is partially my fault,” the leaker said on Twitter, where he goes by the name of AestheticGamer. “Of course, [Resident Evil 8] will run fine on launch, that was never in question by me.”

“But people should get ready for the really real possibility that the PS5 is going to end up being the more expensive console between the two,” he added. “I’m trying not to say much here as I was asked not to but prepare yourself, the insider warned. The Xbox Series X could be in a position where “it’ll be the less expensive and more powerful console.”

That’s where he tackled 4K, revealing that he used Resident Evil as an example to compare performance between the two. “But I’ve heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you’ll see a lot of fake 4K,” he said. “That doesn’t matter to some, but get ready for that too. Xbox X doesn’t have the same problem.”

Real or fake 4K might not matter to some people. What that actually refers to is a device’s ability to render images at a lower resolution and then blow them up to 4K. But the gamers who want native 4K support from games might care if these leaks are accurate. Real-life reviews of the actual consoles that will hit stores this winter will reveal exactly what sort of a performance disparity is to be expected between the two.