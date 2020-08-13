Apple confirmed the iPhone 12 release date delay rumors a few weeks ago when it said the new handsets would launch a few weeks later than the usual late September timeframe.

A leaker who offered many accurate predictions about Apple’s moves recently shared the tentative iPhone 12 launch schedule on Twitter.

Jon Prosser says the iPhone launch event will take place in mid-October, with the iPhone 12 supposed to launch a week later.

The iPhone 12 Pro models could see further delays, as they’re expected to ship at some point in November.

The iPhone 12 launch delay is no longer a rumor, it’s a fact. Apple confirmed it during its latest earnings call a few weeks ago, saying that the new iPhones will arrive a few weeks later than the usual late September launch date we’re used to. It’s all because of the novel coronavirus health crisis, which impacted everything about normal life as we know it. This marks the first time when Apple confirms rumors that say an iPhone model would see significant launch delays. Apple had to delay two iPhone versions for two years in a row due to supply issues, but that news was delivered during the usual iPhone press event in September. The iPhone X had an early November 2017 launch date, as Apple suppliers were struggling to manufacture Face ID components. A year later, the iPhone XR was delayed to October following display supply issues. These rumors were never confirmed.

This year, all iPhone 12 will see delays, which is probably why Apple felt like it needed to disclose the matter. During the earnings call, the company did not offer any guidance for the September quarter on account of the pandemic. Those late September iPhone sales usually help with Apple’s bottom line for the period. Apple would never reveal the iPhone 12 release date before the announcement event, but a leaker known for his accurate Apple scoops this year has all that information.

YouTuber turned leaker Jon Prosser managed to do this year what others from the “tech leaks” industry have usually failed. Other leakers would offer timeframes for new product Apple launches, but Prosser delivered actual dates for some of Apple’s recent moves, including launch dates and pricing. The iPhone SE launch is the best example of that. As other leakers, he got a few things wrong along the way, but his track record is still amazing.

Prosser also provided ample details about the iPhone 12 models, specs, and purported price points a few months ago, and now he’s back with actual launch details for the iPhone 12 series.

w/c = week commencing (for context) With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change I’ll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system 😏 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

According to him, the new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 will be unveiled via a press release in early September, with the iPhone 12 event supposed to take place in week 42 of the year, which starts on October 12th. Apple holds its iPhone keynotes on a Tuesday or Wednesday, which is October 13th or 14th, respectively.

iPhone 12 preorders would start during the same week, and that’s usually a Friday, so that means October 16th might be the preorder date for iPhone 12 versions.

Shipping would follow a week later in week 43 that starts on October 19th. Apple usually ships new iPhones on a Friday, so that makes October 23rd the tentative launch date for the cheaper iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 12 Pros will be delayed to November, the same tweet notes, although Prosser has no estimates for the more expensive iPhones.

The leaker did note in a second tweet that the dates are still subject to change, given “the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models.” Of course, as with any leaks, nothing is confirmed until the company confirms it. But if Prosser’s sources are accurate, we might have to wait until mid-October to get any iPhone 12 official news.