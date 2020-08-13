If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your backyard in as great of shape as possible can be extremely tough. Planting the flowers, bushes, and trees, having the grass cut perfectly, and pulling all the weeds are huge tasks that can be arduous. But if you want to get the lawn looking as good as you can, these are some of the duties you need to undertake. Making sure your yard and all of the plantings you’ve done are properly watered is another job that needs to be considered. You’ll need to have a garden hose hooked up to the spigot to water everything. But having a long hose draped across your patio, deck, or even your lawn, can be a hazard and a problem. That’s why you need a hose reel. This will keep your hose restricted and wound while having it easy to pull out when you need it. We’ve highlighted five of the best garden hose reels below to help you in your quest for the best backyard possible. Let’s take a look.

As sturdy as they come

You’ll be impressed with how much you can accomplish when you have the Liberty Garden 712 Single Arm Navigator Multi-Directional Garden Hose Reel. This holds up to 125 feet of 5/8″ hose, so even if you have a big backyard, you should be covered. It is made from 18 gauge steel construction with a durable bronze powder coat finish for weather-resistant use. The knob can be pulled up for 360-degree rotation of the reel to help you unwind it. There is even a storage tray to help you keep nozzles, splitters, and other frequently used tools. The 90-degree brass swivel will help prevent against hose damage. It comes fully assembled and all you’ll need to do is attach the handle. If you want to mount it onto the outside of your house, that hardware is sold separately.

Key Features:

Holds up go 125 feet of hose

18 gauge steel construction with a durable bronze powder coat finish

Knob helps rotate the reel 360 degrees

Liberty Garden 712 Single Arm Navigator Multi-Directional Garden Hose Reel, Holds 125-Feet of,… $120.35

Keep it closer to the wall

With a side mounting reel like the AMES 2388340 ReelEasy Side Mount Reel, it frees up more space. This has the capacity to hold 100 feet of hose and it comes fully assembled, ready to be mounted on a wall. A leader hose is included and the integrated hose guide aligns the hose with the reel to make any time you’re winding and unwinding a simple one. The hose clip provides a convenient place to store your hose and the grip is easy to hold, so you’re not giving yourself a burn as you’re winding it up.

Key Features:

Holds up to 100 feet of hose

Integrated hose guide aligns the hose with the reel

Grip is easy to hold

AMES 2388340 ReelEasy Side Mount Reel, 100-Foot Hose Capacity $34.79

For larger backyards

If you have more room in your backyard, you should opt for the Suncast JSF175 175 Ft Hosemobile Reel Cart Hose Caddy. This compacts up to 175 feet of garden hose to keep it out of your garden or off of your lawn. The molded plastic can last outside for many seasons without rusting or corroding. It comes equipped with 6″ wheels to easily transport around lawn or garden. The brown taupe finish blends in with most of the exterior paint. The reel cart measures 24.5″ x 24.5″ x 24.5″, so it will fit wherever you need it to. The hose hooks hold the end of a leader hose or a garden hose. The linking system ensures watertight connection between hose reel and hoses.

Key Features:

Compacts up to 175 feet of garden hose

Comes equipped with 6″ wheels

24.5″ x 24.5″ x 24.5″

Suncast JSF175 175 ft Hosemobile Reel Cart Hose Caddy with Large Easy to Grip Crank for Garden,… $68.99

Putting the hose away is easy

Thanks to the auto retraction feature of the TACKLIFE 5/8″ Hose Reel, you won’t struggle putting away your hose. When you pull the hose to a certain length, it automatically locks in at that position, so you don’t have to pull all the time. It can hold up to 65 feet of hose and it takes between 12 and 15 seconds to retract a fully extended hose. The low speed design makes it safe for children and seniors to use. A hose with seven pattern nozzles is included and the robust wall bracket can pivot 180 degrees.

Key Features:

Hold up to 65 feet of hose

Takes between 12 and 15 seconds to retract fully

Includes a hose with seven pattern nozzles

TACKLIFE 5/8'' Hose Reel, 65+7 FT Wall Mounted Retractable Hose Reel, 7 Patterns Hose Nozzle, B… $92.00

It has added bonuses

Not only will you get the Giraffe Retractable Garden Hose Reel, but you’ll also get a 65 foot hose and a nozzle with nine different spray patterns. You can set it to lock in any position if you so choose and there is an automatic hose guide that can help the hose with tangling. The bracket can swivel 180 degrees and the hose is made from quality PVC.

Key Features:

Comes with a 65-foot hose and a nozzle

Hose is made from quality PVC

Bracket can swivel 180 degrees

Giraffe Retractable Garden Hose-Reel with 9 Adjustable Sprayer Nozzle 5/8 in. x 65 FT Water Hos… $92.99

