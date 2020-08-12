If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Raspberry Pi computers were revolutionary when they first debuted back in 2012, and they’ve only gotten better over the years.

The latest and greatest version of this awesome gadget is the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, and Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kits for a limited time.

This particular kit comes with a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B as well as 11 must-have accessories, and it’s 15% off for a short while thanks to a special coupon you can clip.

Remember when the original Raspberry Pi burst onto the scene? It happened back in 2012, and it gave anyone and everyone access to a powerful computer that could be used in countless different ways. From hardware startups to STEM programs, so many people stood to gain from having access to a low-cost computer that was pre-made and ready to power any project. The Raspberry Pi has gone through several iterations since then, growing more powerful and capable with each new generation. Now, a terrific starter kit complete with the latest version of the Raspberry Pi is discounted for a limited time at Amazon.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that the Labists Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit has tons of 5-star reviews. It’s also pretty easy to see why. For a few pennies under $100, you get a brand new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB of built-in storage plus 11 different must-have accessories including a SanDisk 32GB microSD card, a memory card reader, cables, heatsinks, and more. Here are the full contents of the kit:

1x Raspberry Pi 4 Model B board

1x 32G Micro SD card

1x SD card reader

2x HDMI cables

1x LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 case

1x 5.1V/3A power supply with switch

3x Heatsinks

1x fan with 5 screws

1x screwdriver

There’s no question that this Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit is well worth the asking price of $100, but you’ll pay far less than that for a limited time. Clip the coupon on Amazon and you’ll slash the price down to $84.97. That’s a killer price for this all-inclusive kit that’s got everything you need to get rolling, so don’t miss out.

Here are all the key details from the Amazon product page:

【Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB Starter Kit】 4GB RAM Motherboard, New SOC Broadcom BCM2711, quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit at 1.5GHz. Capable of supporting HEVC 4K streams at 60 fps and managing 2 screens in 4K.

【Fastest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB Starter Kit】 Dual-band 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi (2.4/5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 module. Transfers via 2 USB 3.0 & 2 USB 2.0 ports is faster up to 10 times, 4Gb/s or 500 MB/s. Faster Gigabit Ethernet & Power-over-Ethernet support.

【32GB Class 10 SanDisk Micro SD Card】 Preloaded with NOOBS, LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit also comes with a micro SD card reader that is compatible with USB-A & USB-C.

【Equipped with Raspberry Pi 4 Heatsink Fan】 1 mini heatsink fan and 3 premium copper heat sinks for impeccable heat dissipation, better than those only two aluminum heatsinks. Comes with install tools, a real Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB complete Starter Kit.

【Specially Designed Premium Raspberry Pi 4 Case】 Offers your Raspberry pi good protection. Easy access to the Raspberry Pi camera module, power, audio/video, USB, LAN, micro SD card, and HDMI connector, enough space for fan and gap to dissipate heat.

