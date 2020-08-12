Sony’s DualSense wireless controller for the PS5 appeared in a new leak this week.

One of the photos in the DualSense leak reveals that the controller will have a 1560mAh battery capacity, which is more than 1.5x as much as the PS4’s DualShock 4.

With all of the advanced technology and components inside the DualSense, it’s unclear if the added capacity will make the battery life longer than that of the DualShock 4.

Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are expected to launch in November, but we still don’t know how much they’re going to cost, what games will be available at launch, or even what the user interface will look like. At this point back in 2013, preorders for the PS4 and the Xbox One had been open for over a month, but Sony and Microsoft have taken a different tack this time around due to the pandemic. Therefore, we have been relying on leaks for information about the new consoles, and this week, next-generation controller leaks have been all the rage.

On Wednesday morning, a Twitter user shared a series of pictures of the DualSense controller that will ship with the PS5. The first three photos aren’t especially enlightening, but the fourth and final photo that @Galaxyrain666 posted reveals that the DualSense will have a battery capacity of 1560mAh. To put that number into perspective, the PS4’s original DualShock 4 had a capacity of 800mAh, and the current model has a 1000mAh battery.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

One of the unfortunate side effects of packing wireless gamepads with high-tech components is that they tend to die much more quickly. Sony doesn’t even mention battery life on the official product page for the DualShock 4, but you’d be lucky to squeeze eight hours out of a fully-charged PS4 controller before needing to recharge it. Personally, I plug my DualShock 4 in every time I’m done playing so I won’t have to worry about it.

Providing this leak is legitimate, we still don’t actually know how much of a difference the added capacity will make in terms of expected battery life. Keep in mind that the DualSense adds haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone array, all of which will be powered by the battery. It’s totally possible even that if there are any battery life gains, they will be modest, and you’ll still need to charge your DualSense every day.

In addition to revealing the battery capacity of the Dualsense Wireless Controller, the Twitter user also described how the controller feels, saying that “buttons are more pleasant to press” than the DualShock’s, that the haptic feedback is “magical,” and that the adaptive triggers are “very complex.” Claiming to work for a company that designs accessories for console manufacturers, the user says Sony will soon “provide the third party evaluation team the final console.” If that’s the case, it shouldn’t be long before a price and release date are announced.