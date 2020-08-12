If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In this moment of uncertainty in the country, there has been a large debate on how this school year will look. Many states and cities are going back to the classroom while others are hosting virtual classes. Colleges and universities are doing a mix of both, for the most part, trying to get back to normalcy in an age that isn’t normal. No matter how you’re learning or teaching this year, you’re going to need equipment that won’t quit. HP is here to provide you that.

HP continues to give you what you need, as its Back to School sale is going strong for another week. There are so many PCs, laptops, and monitors that are discounted during this massive sales event. We’re here to show you all that you can use to possibly prepare yourself for whatever this school year brings.

For major discounts, check out the HP 340S G7 Notebook PC – Customizable. You’ll love how thin and light it is and just how much it can handle. It features a narrow border 14″ diagonal display and a 79.1% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, it will adapt to how you’re using it, whether for school or entertainment. Normally over $1,100, you can get yours for only $573!

If you’d prefer to be more stationary while you’re working, a desktop is a better option and the HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1150xt is a solid choice. This will help fuel your creativity, as it is designed to fit perfectly into your creative workspace. It has a quality entertainment system and surround sound for a more immersive experience. This also has a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with integrated graphics. Starting at $499.99, it is a space-saving tower that can power you forward. Couple it with the OMEN 27i Monitor, which boasts a surprisingly rapid 165Hz refresh rate, for only $479.99 to fill out your desk.

Delivering peak performance, the HP ZBook 15v G5 Mobile Workstation – Customizable is about as durable a laptop as there is. So you shouldn’t be worried about carrying it with you from your dorm room to the library or from your office to the couch. You’ll get unbelievably fast responses, as 6-core Intel® Xeon® processors and 32GB memory allow you to run multiple apps at once. It has survived rigorous military-standard testing to make sure it lasts a long time. Save over $885 by nabbing this for $1,127.28!

Looking for a mini PC or an all-in-one printer? HP has deals on those as well. As always, you’ll be treated to free shipping and simple returns. You should make sure to head over to HP’s website and check out all of the other amazing devices you can add to your school repertoire. Make going back to school as easy an endeavor as it can be with HP.

