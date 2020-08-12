If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer, Germ-x hand sanitizer that’s just as popular, and Purell sanitizing wipes are in stock right now, but face masks are still the most popular coronavirus essentials by a wide margin.

The best face masks you can buy online are all disposable, but you might not realize that you can get more than one use out of them if you disinfect them properly.

Want to kill bacteria and viruses o your face masks or other small objects like smartphones? All you need is a UV sanitizer box that does a great job in just a few minutes.

Everyone knows that Purell hand sanitizer, Germ-x hand sanitizer that’s just as popular, and Purell sanitizing wipes are all essentials that you need to have on hand so you can disinfect surfaces. That said, they’re definitely not the only sanitizing products you need.

Regardless of whether it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling 48¢ coronavirus face masks or a more effective covering like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, you know that these masks are all disposable. That said, prices are very high right now because we’re in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That means people really want to get their money’s worth, so many people want to reuse their face masks at least a few times before disposing of them.

Traces of the novel coronavirus can survive on a face mask for up to seven days according to some studies, so it’s crucial that you sanitize any mask before reusing it. Needless to say, however, you obviously shouldn’t wash a mask like an N95 or a KN95 face mask with soap and water. You also don’t want to use heat because it can compromise the integrity of the filter. Instead, you should use a UV sanitizing box — and there are several popular options in stock right now on Amazon if you hurry.

The first model available right now is the Coral UV Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer with HEPA Filtration, which is on sale for $169.00. It has a nice large inner compartment to fit even the biggest smartphones out there, and it’s one of the most affordable options on Amazon.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 – Effortlessly eliminate 𝟵𝟵.𝟵% of harmful germs in 10 minutes. Two UV-C lights provide double sterilization strength than regular UV sterilizer. Coral UV has undergone 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 lab testing to eliminate E. Coli, Salmonella, Staph and 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 more !

𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧-𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗥𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗔𝗕 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 – Dries your items with warm temperature in just 𝟰𝟬 – 𝟳𝟬 minutes, safe for plastics, glass or silicone. Independent lab testing confirms it is free from lead and phthalate. For household use only.

3 in 1 UV Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer wi… $169.00

Another great option that fits lots more inside at a time is the StateRiver Disinfecting cabinet, which is $20 off right now at Amazon. It has great reviews as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wave-length of uιtra-vio-lεt: 220-250nm.

Used for all kinds of small tools: Phone, Toothbrush, Baby Bοttles, Towels, Nails, Baber, and Salon equipment.

Kill 99% of gεrms.

Cabinets Dis&infεc-tiοn for All Kinds of Items such as Barber, Salon, Naiιs, Ba-by Bottles a… $149.99

You should also check out the TOPQSC UV Sterilizer Cabinet, which uses UV light and ozone like the first model we mentioned above.

Sterilizing Principle: It mainly uses UV rays to keep things sanitary and bacteria-free, and the cabinet at a consistent temperature. High Tech Ozone, UV sterilizer, Safe and efficient, without requiring other additives to achieve fast and quiet sterilization and disinfection.

High Quality: Stainless steel construction Led Display inside, durable and resistant to rust; Upgraded LED display, you can set time as you like. Adjustable Time to assure your Needs for Sterilizing.

TOPQSC U.V Cabinet Machine Ultr.avio~let Tool Box, Stainless Tray Machine for Salon and Persona… $139.00

If you want something smaller and less expensive, you can check out the Cahot Portable UV Sanitizer that’s in stock right now for $69.99.

COMPLETE SANTZATION – The upgraded sanitizer box equipped with 8 true LED U-V-C lamps, which can help eliminate 99% of invisible hazards in just 3 minutes, allowing you to disinfect your daily gadgets in an easy way. NOTE: We ship via USPS to make sure you can get it fast!

PERFECT SIZE TO FIT ALL – Larger and deeper design for cell phones up to 6.5 inches (Fits iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Note10, or similar size cell phones). Now you don’t need to remove the phone case before using it. Inner Dimension: 7.4*3.5*2 inch. Make sure you measure the size before purchase.

Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box , Portable Phone UVC Light Sanitizer with Extra Rack, Wireles… $69.99

And finally, you can always get the handheld Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand or the compact Warrior Wand so you can disinfect practically anything, no matter where you are.

Naturally eliminates germs that cause colds, infections, asthma and allergic reactions

Destroyed over 99.9% of E. coli in laboratory tests

Chemical-free

Odorless

Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand $74.00

Warrior Wand The Best Portable Medical Grade UV-C Sanitizer Wand - Lithium Ion Rechargeable Bat… $23.99

