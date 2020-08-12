If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you heading out on a camping trip but you aren’t the most outdoorsy person? You probably want some of the comforts of home even if you’re sleeping on the ground this weekend. Relieving yourself in the woods may not be something that seems appealing to you, so you should probably aim to do something about that. By picking up a pop up privacy shower tent, you can avoid having to be as exposed as you normally might be in the wilderness. This is a place that can change, do your business, take a quick shower, and do anything else you want to do in private. Having one of these will give you a sense of normalcy in a time where it may not seem so normal. We’ve outlined five of the best pop up privacy tents below to let you see what’s available for easing your way into camping. Let’s take a look.

Use it a variety of ways

Great for camping or a day at the beach, the Abco Tech Store Pop Up Privacy Tent offers you instant private space. You can use this as a camping bathroom, potty use, shower, changing room, and as a soft rain shelter. There are no tedious setups needed for this, as it is designed for utmost convenience. You’ll be able to fold this back into the carrying bag in no time when you’re done using it too. It can be used at the park, pool, beach, or even on a long road trip. The package includes a pop up tent, along with the carrying bag, four stakes to keep it in the ground when you’re using it, a built-in bag to store your valuables while you’re changing, and a clothesline to hang your garments on. There is a locking rope to roll up the door, an opening at the top for sunshine, and nylon loops for added stability.

Key Features:

Easy to set up

Can be used camping, at the beach, park, pool, and other places

Has a locking rope to roll up the door

Pop Up Privacy Tent – Instant Portable Outdoor Shower Tent, Camp Toilet, Changing Room, Rain… $63.97 Available from Amazon

Keep it in place

Don’t worry about it flying away while you aren’t using it when you have the Sportneer Pop Up Camping Shower Tent. This comes with eight tent pegs with corresponding loops at the corners along with four tie-downs to secure the tent to the ground. This is a convenient pop up changing room that can be used many different ways. Great to be used at a photo shoot, it gives you privacy when you need it most. It is made of high-quality, tear-proof polyester coated material. The small zippered window provides solid ventilation and there are built-in pockets to keep your items. There is also a clothesline to hang.

Key Features:

Comes with eight tent pegs and four tie-downs

Made of high-quality, tear-proof polyester coated material

Zippered window provides ventilation

Sportneer Pop Up Camping Shower Tent, Portable Dressing Changing Room Privacy Shelter Tents for… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Deal with a rain storm

If you want to be protected from the rain, check out the WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent. This has a UPF 50 rating and repels rain, thanks to the polyester build and the silver coated tent surface that blocks droplets and harmful UV rays. The tent measures 47.2″ x 47.2″ x 74.8″ and can comfortably fit one person. It weighs under five pounds, so carrying it with you is not a burden. You’ll be able to carry it in the included bag and it has a removable bottom mat that will keep you clean. There are two zippered windows for ventilation.

Key Features:

UPF 50 rating

Polyester build that repels rain

Removable bottom mat that keeps you clean

WolfWise Dressing Tent Shower Privacy Portable Camping Beach Toilet Pop Up Tents Changing Room… $78.99 Available from Amazon

Save yourself some time and money

The GigaTent Portable Pop Up Pod Dressing / Changing Room sets up quickly. This is a cost-efficient option that is easy to use. You can easily open it without the use of poles. It measures 36″ x 36″ x 69″ and can be used in the park, beach, woods, or anywhere you need to change quickly. The carrying case it will fold down into is 24″ x 24″ x 3″ and it is extremely stable with nylon sewn loops and guy lines.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient

Stable with nylon sewn loops

Measures 36″ x 36″ x 69″

GigaTent Portable Pop Up Pod Dressing/Changing Room + Carrying Bag $25.76 Available from Amazon

For taller users

Having to hunch over to change would be frustrating if you’re tall, but the Ridge Outdoor Gear 6.5ft Pop Up Changing Shower Privacy Tent will hopefully be better for you. It is about 6.5′ tall and has a bug-proof shower head hole. The extra large mesh ventilation makes it breezy and there’s room to hang your items on the towel and clothesline. There is a paper towel holder, a lamp hook, and more storage options. This can be used for many events.

Key Features:

6.5′ tall

Bug-proof shower head hole

Paper towel holder and lamp hook

6.5ft Pop Up Changing Shower Privacy Tent – Portable Utility Shelter Room for Camping Shower… $64.96 Available from Amazon

