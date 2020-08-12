If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Enjoying water sports is the perfect way to cool down when you need to. Surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, or just playing a good old game of Marco Polo are ideal times spent in or on the water. Some people are miserable swimmers and some are fantastic, but that doesn’t mean you have to be any less safe near the water. A way to make sure you’re safe while you’re rafting, boating, or canoeing is to wear a life jacket. This will allow you to float if you happen to get tossed into the water. It’s an added safety measure that is smart to have. If you or anyone you know isn’t a strong swimmer, it is a must to enjoy jet skis or wave runners. Basically, we’re telling you there are a lot of reasons to wear one. We’ve found five of the best inflated life jackets on the market to help you prepare for your water sport activities. Here are our picks.

Make inflating simple

If you have time to blow up the life jacket, that’s great. But if you don’t, that’s okay too when you have the ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR Onyx A/M-24 Automatic/Manual Inflatable Life Jacket. This has durable fabric that resists tears and punctures. This can be inflated two different ways. You can either move the T-cord to inflate it or you can jump in the water and it will automatically inflate once it’s in the water. It is a lightweight vest with a comfortable and slender design. You’ll feel cooler even if it’s extremely hot outside. The soft, neoprene neckline is comfortable to wear all day.

Key Features:

Two ways of inflation

Lightweight, comfortable and slender

Soft, neoprene neckline

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR Onyx A/M-24 Automatic/Manual Inflatable Life Jacket $129.99 Available from Amazon

It’ll be like you don’t have it with you

Ideal for almost any water sport, you can just fasten the Onyx Unisex Belt Pack Manual Inflatable Life Jacket to you. This is extremely low profile and had a one-inch buckle and body belt. You can just buckle it around your waist and use it while kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, and many others. There is a D-ring attachment for small accessories. It is approved for people over 16 years of age and over 80 pounds. It features a 200 denier nylon protective cover and the oral inflation tube can be used to provide additional buoyancy up to 26.5 pounds.

Key Features:

Extremely low profile

D-ring attachment for small accessories

Oral inflation tube provides additional 26.5 pounds of buoyancy

Onyx m 16 Belt Pack Manual Inflatable Life Jacket (PFD) $129.99 Available from Amazon

A classic look

The Airhead Type II Keyhole Life Jacket is meant for adults. This is the classic looking life jacket that you’ll see on boats. It is designed specifically to provide minimum buoyancy and turn an unconscious person face up in calm water situations. This features a waist belt and is meant for adults over 90 pounds. This is extremely affordable and provides less bulk, so you can still move while you have it on.

Key Features:

Classic looking life jacket

Designed specifically to provide minimum buoyancy

Helps turn an unconscious person face up

Airhead Adult Universal Type 2 USCG Approved Life Jacket, Orange $12.98 Available from Amazon

Scan the depths of the ocean

One of the best ways to see more of the underwater world is to go snorkeling and wear the Rritzan Adult Inflatable Snorkel Vest. It features a backstrap closure and the vest can be inflated and deflated rapidly. You can inflate it to float and then deflate it to dive down deeper. When it is deflated, it is about the size of a book, so it’s easy to carry with you. The waist and crotch straps are adjustable, so anybody should be able to use this. It is meant for people between 80 and 220 pounds.

Key Features:

Ideal for snorkeling

Inflate it to float and deflate it to dive

Meant for people between 80 and 220 pounds

Rrtizan Adult Inflatable Snorkel Vest Portable Life Jacket for Swimming Safety $17.99 Available from Amazon

Spend a day on the open sea

If you’re heading out fishing, reach for the SALVS Automatic/Manual Inflatable Life Jacket for Adults. You’ll have full mobility while this is on without compromising any safety. You can inflate it manually or it will automatically inflate in the water. You can reuse this if you install the rearming kit. It’s ideal for kayaking, fishing, sailing, and other offshore activities. It is comfortable for both men and women and weighs less than two pounds when it’s on you. The color options are black or navy blue.

Key Features:

Full mobility while it’s on

Reuse it if you install the rearming kit

Comfortable for both men and women

SALVS Automatic/Manual Inflatable Life Jacket for Adults | PFD for Kayak, Fishing, Sailing | Li… $69.99 Available from Amazon

