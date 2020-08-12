If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Deeply discounted Jointown 3-ply coronavirus face masks and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for $4.50 each are the hottest-selling products we’ve covered so far this week.

Purell and Germ-x hand sanitizers are also extremely popular right now, with several listings on the verge of selling out.

All of those awesome deals are available to anyone, but there are some bargains that only certain people can take advantage of.

There’s a special “Just for Prime” deals page on Amazon that’s full of great deals that are only available to people who subscribe to Amazon Prime.

The most popular deals of the week so far probably aren’t a mystery to anyone who follows the BGR Deals team’s coverage. Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than Amazon’s best-selling face masks for 48¢ a pop, Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon, and popular Germ-x hand sanitizer in highly sought-after pump bottles. Best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized are also available on Amazon right now if you hurry.

Coronavirus protection essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, especially while new case numbers continue to skyrocket across the US. That said, deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately. Most of them are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people.

What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Be sure to bookmark this page right now: Just for Prime. That page on Amazon’s site is full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member.

THE GRAND Mattress Pad Cover

QUALITY FABRIC AND CONSTRUCTION: Our Grand Mattress pad is exactly that: grand! Our polyester and cotton blend top offers a smooth, soft feel. This mattress pad is a great choice for people who have allergies.

PERFECT FIT: With its deep pockets and generously sized corners, this mattress pad will offer a perfect fit every time. It will stay securely on the bed, without bunching, and your sheets won’t slip off the corners like most mattress pads. It’s easy to put on and take off. It can fit over toppers, whether they be gel or memory foam, and can even fit extra-large mattresses!

ADDS COMFORT: Add an extra layer of softness to your mattress without adding more bulk. It can help older mattresses feel much more comfortable. The fabric is truly breathable, and won’t make you sweat at night.

THE GRAND Mattress Pad Cover Fitted | Deep Pockets Bed Mattress Protection | Hypoallergenic & B… $23.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

KUNPENG Cooling Pillow with Hypoallergenic Bamboo Cover

【FULLY ADJUSTABLE 】IDEAL FOR ALL SLEEP POSITIONS. BACK, SIDE, STOMACH. The inner zipper allows you to ADJUST THE PILLOW THICKNESS & COMFORT to make it a perfect fit for YOU. – Whether you like it firm, softer or in the middle, simply open the zipper & remove some fill to have it your way. – Meet the world’s best adjustable pillow，FALL ASLEEP FAST and SLEEP BETTER than you ever have before!

【SAFETY CERTIFICATE】OUR MEMORY FOAM PILLOWS USE ONLY CertiPUR-US CERTIFIED FOAM & MEET STRINGENT STANDARDS for content, emissions & durability. They are analyzed by independent, accredited testing labs. –Our pillows for sleeping made without ozone depleters, TCEP flame retardants, TDCPP, PBDEs, lead, mercury, and heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the CPSC, or CFCs – This assures you and your family are using a HEALTHY AND SAFE PRODUCT especially for those during pregnancy.

【STAYS COOL ALL NIGHT】MICRO-VENTED KOOL-FLOW TECHNOLOGY ICE SILK KNITTED COVER is soft as a cloud & provides superior air circulation and breathability while regulating temperature to KEEP THE PILLOW SURFACE COOL for the best sleep ever! COOLING PILLOW, just rest your sleepy head directly on our pillowcase. No more sweaty faces – Experience extreme comfort with our memory foam pillow.

Pillow for Sleeping, KUNPENG Cooling Pillow with Hypoallergenic Bamboo Cover, Adjustable Shredd… $43.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Impeccable Daily Clean: The R300 robot vacuum lets you easily start clean, schedule & customize cleaning preferences with remote control. Auto-adjust cleaning head auto increase suction power and adapt its height to seamlessly clean from hard surface floor to medium-pile carpet for a spotless clean home

Super Strong Suction: The vacuum robot maximizes increase vacuum power with 1400Pa of suction for pick up everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean

Upgraded Smart Protection: Fully upgraded anti-collision & anti-drop intelligent sensor technology plus pressure-sensitive soft bumper, guide the robotic vacuum cleaner navigate around obstacles and avoid to fall down from stairs and edges

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R… $118.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum

Pro MAX Suction: 18000pa Hurricane suction almost reaches the suction of a traditional canister vacuum. Eliminates dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes with ease. Leaves no dirt behind.

Pro MAX Runtime: Premium Japanese Battery provides 50 minutes runtime in standard mode(8 kpa), ensures thorough one-time cleaning of 180㎡ (1 937.50 sq ft). One charge is equivalent to twice the runtime time of other cordless vacuums.

Pro MAX Lightweight: The Main Body weight less than 4 bottles of 330ml cola, User-friendly for most ages. It can be used for people with some back problems, extremely suitable for long-term one hand cleaning.

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum, 18000pa Stick Vacuum 4 in 1,Up to 50 Minutes Runtime, with Dual Digital… $107.89 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Pasonomi True Wireless Earbuds

【Superior Music Quality】Adopting Bluetooth 5.0 and lossless HD rendering technology that produces incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble. Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

【Fast Pairing】The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with one-step pairing technology. ONLY pull the Left and the Right earbuds out of charging box and they will pair with each other, then “X9 ” automatically appear on your smartphone. In a matter of seconds, you are in your euphonic music world. (Note: Please remove the protective tapes on the earbuds before use)

【Portable Charging Case and Longer Battery Life】The charging case with built-in 2200 mAh battery can recharge the earbuds 15-18 times and it can be charged automatically once the earbuds are put in the charging case. You get 3-4 hours continuous music playtime and up to 60 hours standby time when earbuds fully charged. Else you can also use the charging case to charge your smartphone when the phone is out of power.

[2019 Version] Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Headset Wireless Earphones IPX7… $32.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

P-Jing Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen (150 inches, 16:9)

Never Miss OUR P-JING HIGH-Quality Projector Screen➤It will be your projector’s best friend, start a new way of entertainment. 150 inch HD 16:9 EXCELLENT Movie Screen made from natural polyester fabric. You will never believe that such a little package will turn into a 150-inch projection screen! 2.7 lbs only, lights weight and portable, you can fold it in small size and take it wherever you want!

“Wrinkles, Please Go Away!” ➤You don’t need to worry about wrinkles or creases caused by screen folding. Just hang it indoors or outdoors, invite your families or your friends, sharing your joyful time with each other. P-JING projector movie screen is brighter than most other projection screens, smooth surface enhances image results. We hope that our high contrast screen and anti-crease material will make everything easier. If there’s dust on it, cleaning with a wet cloth is recommended.

Projector Screen 150 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… $42.27 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

TEAMGROUP T-Force Dark Z 64GB Kit (2 x 32GB)

TEAMGROUP T-Force Dark Z 64GB Kit (2 x 32GB) 3000MHz (PC4-24000) CL 16 Desktop Gaming PC Memory Module Ram Upgrade 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM TDZGD464G3000HC16CDC01 – Gray

TEAMGROUP T-Force Dark Z 64GB Kit (2 x 32GB) 3000MHz (PC4-24000) CL 16 Desktop Gaming PC Memory… $185.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BlizeTec Survival Knife

✅BEST EMERGENCY TOOL: Premium 5-in-1 pocket-size stainless steel survival knife with nylon pouch. Functional components include: Drop-point blade with serrated saw, bright LED flashlight, magnesium alloy fire starter, blade lock, window breaker, seatbelt cutter and pocket clip.

✅ALWAYS BE READY: BlizeTec multi-purpose lock blade knife is perfect for all occasions; you can use it for camping, hiking, hunting, and any outdoor activity. A MUST HAVE item for emergency preparedness; a great gift for outdoor adventurers, military personnel, campers, hikers, hunters, or even constant travelers.

✅POCKET SIZE & LIGHTWEIGHT: The knife is designed to fit perfectly into your palm. Weighs only 5.46oz, allowing you to avoid the hassle of carrying a big knife, while enjoying all the benefits of what a big knife can offer, and more. The knife can be carried with the belt clip or with the nylon pouch. This ultimate multi-emergency tool kit is produced with “ease of use” in mind.

BlizeTec Survival Knife: Best 5-in-1 Tactical Pocket Folding Knife with LED Light, Seatbelt Cut… $35.08 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

LOFTEK Submersible LED Lights

[Newest Submersible Lights with Magnets and Suction Cups]: IP68 waterproof submersible lights with strong magnets and suction cups, and upgraded full waterproof weatherproof structure, it works well in both wet and dry places, such as swimming pool light, pond light, boat, foundation, aquarium, fish tank, vase, flower pot, waterfall, bathtub, hot tub, and hallway, basement, garage, state, wedding, event, party as decor light, ambiance light, or night light indoor and outdoor decoration.

[MAX 200ft/61M RF Remote Range]: LOFTEK underwater lights with RF remote have farther and deeper remote range to 200ft/61m in air, 8.2ft/2.5m in water. IR remote can only control within 2ft, one remote can control multiple lights, no need aim at the lights. We use this updated RF remote to avoid signal block in a large pool and deep pool or through walls. Notice: pool water would largely absorb signal, please get closer to control lights within 16.4ft/5m (include water and air distance)

LOFTEK Submersible LED Lights Remote Control (RF), Suction Cups, Magnets, Color Changing Waterp… $19.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Fiee Fairy Curtain Lights

Length Description: 9.8ft*9.8ft, with 304LED twinkle bulbs; spacing between every LED: 15cm/6in; It can meanwhile connect of 3 curtain lights; and the12ft lead wire length is enough for you to decorate the place where you want.

Safety guarantee: Advanced LED bulbs and really safe 30V low voltage UL certificated plug. The power is only 9W, which is energy-saving and environmentally friendly. The wires and lamps can be used outdoor or indoor.

8Modes and easy to use: Modes including combination, in waves, sequential, slogs, chasing/ flash, slow fade, twinkle/ flash, and steady on. Just use the plug button to adjust 8 modes setting. Directly plug in and unplug it for power on and off.

Fiee Fairy Curtain Lights,304 LED 9.8ftX9.8ft 30V 8Modes safety Window Lights with Memory for H… $14.39 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

