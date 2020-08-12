If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
- It’s true that coronavirus essentials like Amazon’s best-selling face masks and strong hand sanitizer are the most popular deals among our readers, but other essentials have been picking up steam as well.
- Everyone needs power strips in their homes, and Amazon is running a big sale right now on best-selling Belkin surge protectors.
- There are 12 different deals in all, and we’ve also highlighted our five favorites down below.
BGR Deals readers continue to swarm Amazon right now for coronavirus protection essentials. This shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise considering the fact that COVID-19 case numbers are still skyrocketing all across the country. Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks continue to be at the top of everyone’s lists right now, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been flying off the shelves as well since people need them for higher-risk situations. You don’t want to take public transportation or be indoors around other people with just a 3-ply mask, after all.
Powerful sanitizers like Purell hand sanitizer and Germ-x hand sanitizer are top sellers as well, but there are other essentials everyone needs that aren’t related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. And there’s a big sale right now on popular Belkin surge protectors that you definitely don’t want to miss.
It goes without saying that we all need high-quality surge protectors throughout our homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has fried a TV or PC will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.
If you want to see all the different deals Amazon is offering right now on Belkin power strips, you can check them out right here:
Save on Belkin Surge Protectors $7.99 - $76.49 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
On the other hand, if you’d rather just skip right to the best of the best, our five favorite bargains are all laid out down below.
Belkin 12-Outlet Home/Office Series Surge Protector
- Safeguards connected devices against power surges and lightning strikes
- Features 12 surge-protected outlets and heavy-duty 8-foot power cord
- Low-profile plug fits easily in tight spaces and behind furniture
- Damage-resistant housing protects circuits from fire, impact, and rust
- Belkin Limited Lifetime Warranty and $100,000 Connected Equipment Warranty
Belkin 12-Outlet Home/Office Series Surge Protector with 8-Foot Cord (Gray) (BE112234-08) $29.69 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector
- Control power to your whole computer system with a single click
- The wireless remote switch lets you shut off power-including standby power – to up to six devices at once: your computer, monitor
- Two Always-On Outlets stay on for devices that need continuous power, like your router or cordless phone
Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector with 4-Foot Cord and Remote, F7C01008q,White $26.49 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Belkin BP108000-06 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector
- 8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord
- Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility
- Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges
Belkin BP108000-06 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector w/ 6ft Cord – Ideal for Co… $25.49 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Belkin BST300 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector
- 3 outlet surge protector with 360 degree rotating AC plug
- Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more
- Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges
Belkin BST300 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector w/Rotating Plug– Ideal for Mobile Devices, Persona… $16.99 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Belkin BE108230-06 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector
- 8-outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8Meter cord
- Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces
- Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges
Belkin BE108230-06 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/ Flat Plug, 6ft Cord – Ideal for Co… $18.05 Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Today's Best Deals
- 1 Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -…
- 2 Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)
- 3 PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa…
- 4 Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.