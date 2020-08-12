If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some incredible daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday, as well as a few rare opportunities — like a chance to buy FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks or 36-packs of Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon! Other highlights from today’s roundup include Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks for 48¢ each, 5-packs of SupplyAID KN95 face masks for under $20, 12-packs of large Purell bottles and 4-packs of travel-size Purell at new lower prices, a rare opportunity to load up on Germ-x hand sanitizer in 8oz pump bottles, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes that are less price-gouged than before (pricing is still quite high so these are for emergencies only), several different options for UV sanitizing boxes that kill 99% of germs on your face masks or smartphone, a big blowout sale on Belkin surge protectors, a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119.99 when you buy a refurb, a free Echo Show 5 when you buy a new Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $20 off Anker’s hottest true wireless earbuds, $50 off the latest Anova Sous Vide cooker, five awesome deals exclusively available to Prime members including 21% off a heavenly mattress topper pad and a top-rated robot vacuum for $118, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $44.99 ($4.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.60 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $19.87 ($3.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $157.89 ($0.82 / ounce) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $18.95 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Lemon 3 Packs of 75 Count, 225 Count $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3 in 1 UV Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer wi… $169.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cabinets Dis&infεc-tiοn for All Kinds of Items such as Barber, Salon, Naiιs, Ba-by Bottles a… $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box , Portable Phone UVC Light Sanitizer with Extra Rack, Wireles… $69.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Warrior Wand The Best Portable Medical Grade UV-C Sanitizer Wand - Lithium Ion Rechargeable Bat… $23.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Belkin Surge Protectors $7.99 - $76.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring requi… $119.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $249.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Grap… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… $149.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Prime-only deals

THE GRAND Mattress Pad Cover Fitted | Deep Pockets Bed Mattress Protection | Hypoallergenic & B… $23.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pillow for Sleeping, KUNPENG Cooling Pillow with Hypoallergenic Bamboo Cover, Adjustable Shredd… $43.19 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R… $118.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[2019 Version] Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Headset Wireless Earphones IPX7… $32.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Projector Screen 150 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… $42.27 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.