Spider-Man: Homesick might be the title of the third Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel.

Both of the previous Spider-Man movies in the MCU — Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home — have had “home” in the title, so it stands to reason the third would too.

The name seems to suggest that Peter Parker would once again have to leave New York, which makes sense considering how the last Spider-Man movie ended.

We have no idea when the next Marvel movie will be released, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out interesting theories and possible leaks about the MCU. The latest comes to us from Murphy’s Multiverse, where Charles Murphy says that the title of the next Spider-Man movie might have been spoiled.

Up until this point, Sony and Marvel have followed a pattern with the titles of their Spider-Man movies. The first was called Spider-Man: Homecoming, the second was Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the third will apparently be titled Spider-Man: Homesick. As Murphy notes, both Esquire and Maxim have lists of upcoming superhero movies on their websites, and both lists refer to the currently unnamed sequel as Spider-Man: Homesick.

On one hand, it’s entirely possible that this is an innocent mistake or a catchy placeholder title, but Murphy points out that this would not be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has had its title leaked. Avengers: Endgame had its title spoiled when the film’s composer listed it on his resume.

Adding fuel to the fire, Murphy reports that “set construction and prep work for the film has already begun in Atlanta where it is also being referred to as Homesick.” If his report is accurate, then that’s a lot of smoke.

Finally, from a logical perspective (spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead), the last movie ended with Spider-Man’s identity being [posthumously revealed by Mysterio, which might force Peter Parker to go on the run to protect himself and his family, which would explain why he’s homesick. That said, it would be a major bummer if we got yet another Spider-Man movie where Spider-Man doesn’t swing around in Manhattan.

Last week, Disney announced that the upcoming live-action remake of its 1998 animated classic Mulan would debut on the company’s streaming service in September. Disney previously had been adamant that the biggest blockbuster releases would be reserved for theatrical releases, but as it became increasingly clear that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t be over any time soon, the company had a change of heart. It’s hard to imagine any Marvel movies getting the same treatment (especially Sony’s Marvel movies), but these are unprecedented times.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (or whatever they end up calling it) is set to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.