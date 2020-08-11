The key Pixel 5 specs were listed in a new benchmark revealing the handset’s performance will match the now-discontinued Pixel 4 series.

The Pixel 5 will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, and run Android 11, according to the listing.

The benchmark site also includes scores for several 2020 Android flagships, showing the considerable difference between phones running on the Snapdragon 865 flagship processor and the 765G-powered Pixel 5.

The Pixel 5 will not be the flagship handsets fans of the series want it to be, marking a stark departure from Google’s strategy to cater to the premium market with its high-end handset. Google hasn’t been able to turn the Pixel into the iPhone rival it wanted, and the Pixel phones have hardly been perfect. It’s no wonder that Google might be looking to cut costs on Pixel 5, as it will hopefully transition to Pixel devices featuring custom Google processors in the coming years. Google is reportedly working with Samsung on a custom CPU that could be used in a future generation of Pixel phones, maybe as soon as next year’s models. The chip would help Google in two significant ways. First of all, a custom chip could allow Google to optimize the Android experience for the Pixel in a similar way Apple does with iOS on the iPhone and iPad. Secondly, a custom chip would cut Google’s reliance on Qualcomm and possibly pass on some of those savings to the consumer. But until that happens, the world will have to get used to a sub-par Pixel 5 first, and a new benchmark test tells us the Pixel 5 won’t even be faster than last year’s Pixel 4 phones.

The Pixel 5 will rock a Snapdragon 765G processor with built-in 5G support, several rumors said this year. It might seem like a response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, but these rumors started well before the western world had to cope with the massive outbreaks in Europe and America. Decisions about the next-gen handset are made well in advance of the phone’s launch, so Google would likely have gone with the 765G regardless of the severity of COVID-19.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the new Pixel 5 benchmark scores were listed over Ai Benchmark.

The listing tells us the Pixel 5 will rock the 765G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 11. The RAM boost will undoubtedly come in handy considering the memory troubles of Pixels past.

But the ranking also tells us the Pixel 5’s performance will match the Pixel 4 series at best. That’s something we already told you based on previous leaks.

Here’s how the top section of the rankings looks like — you’ll notice several 2020 Android flagships in there that score well above the Pixel phones:

This is a huge deal, one that can’t simply be brushed aside. If Apple were to pull a similar move with the iPhone, there would be backlash from fans. Then again, you need a large consumer base to experience said backlash. But even if the newest iPhone would only match last year’s speed, it would still be the fastest phone in town. Performance has never been a key Pixel feature even when it rocked the latest mobile chip in town.

With all that in mind, the mid-range Pixel 5 is hardly a great prospect this year, especially considering that its rumored starting price might be higher than what Apple is expected to charge for its cheapest iPhone 12 models. And those iPhone 12 will run laps around the Pixel 5 come this fall.

On the other hand, if you’re buying smartphones on a limited budget this year, the now-discontinued Pixel 4 series is already seeing some great discounts, and the price should keep dropping in the coming months.