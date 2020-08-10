If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people are likely due to replenish their supplies of nitrile gloves, and Amazon has plenty of best-selling options in stock right now with free Prime shipping.

Apart from simply being back in stock, these best-selling nitrile gloves are also available to ship to anyone instead of just healthcare workers and first responders, which was the case earlier this year.

Many top options for protective gloves will likely sell out quickly and we’re not sure how much inventory is on hand, so you may need to hurry if you want to grab a few boxes before it’s too late.

Ask most people who are prioritizing safety as the novel coronavirus continues to ravage most of the United States, and there are three crucial tools that everyone needs to protect themselves. First and foremost, you absolutely must wear a face mask. The CDC even says so right on its page about protecting yourself from COVID-19: “Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.” There’s really no room for interpretation there.

For low-risk situations like walking around town or going to the grocery store, Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks will definitely do the trick. They’re only 48¢ each and they’re in stock right now, so there’s really no excuse. When you’re traveling by public transportation, flying somewhere by plane, going to a doctor’s office, or doing anything else that’s higher-risk, you’ll get even better protection if you use a MagiCare KN95 face mask, which is also discounted right now.

Number 2 and of equal importance, you need hand sanitizer. Anytime you touch any object or surface outside your home, you should be sure to clean your hands as soon as possible. No, it’s not solely because you can catch COVID-19 that way if you have any small cuts on your hands. It’s also because you unknowingly touch your face dozens of times or more each day. The good news is that there’s a ton of Purell in stock right now at Amazon and you can even get it for under $1 an ounce if you buy Purell in bulk. Also, best-selling Germ-x 8oz pump bottles are in stock right, and you can also pick up MedEx hand sanitizer gel with the exact same formulation as Purell at a great price.

The third tool you need to protect yourself has been a bit more elusive lately, but several best-sellers are finally back in stock right now after a long drought. We’re talking about nitrile gloves, which you should definitely wear anytime you go out when you know you’re going to be touching things. For example, you need to wear them anytime you go grocery shopping.

Best-selling small nitrile gloves and medium nitrile gloves are back in stock right now with free Amazon Prime shipping, and large nitrile gloves are back as well but they’ll likely sell out soon. You can also check out more best-selling options as well as latex and vinyl medical gloves on this Amazon page.

