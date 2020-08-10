If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose is one of the biggest names in personal audio, but many people out there can’t afford the brand’s hefty prices.

Amazon has some crazy Bose deals today, like a $70 discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones and the return of Black Friday pricing on the most popular Bose Bluetooth earbuds.

The one standout deal among all these deep discounts is a sale that slashes top-of-the-line Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones to the lowest price since their release.

Bose is one of the priciest personal audio brands out there, but its hottest headphones and speakers are somewhat more attainable right now if you head over to Amazon. Some are familiar deals that that we see pretty often, but a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it — like an extremely rare discount up to $100 off the industry-leading Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Bose’s 700 series headphones are the latest and greatest active noise cancelling headphones. They’re also far and away the best model that Bose has ever made. That said, they’re still a bit pricey even with a discount, so there are two other Bose headphones deals you should definitely consider. The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones get a $70 discount to $279, and Bose’s first and only true wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free, get a $50 discount as well. You can also pick up a pair of regular Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds for just $99.

If you’re looking for speakers instead, there are two Amazon deals in particular that you’ll likely be interested in. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System everyone loves so much is down to $179 from $250 — an all-time low price — and the Bose Home Speaker 500 with killer sound quality and hands-free Alexa voice control gets a big $100 discount to $299. Also, the Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker costs just $79 right now, making it the most affordable Bose speaker you can buy.

