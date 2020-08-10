If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Watching a piece of meat fall off the bone is one of the most satisfying sights any meat lover will see. Whether it’s pulled pork or ribs, there is something so wonderful about seeing it slide right off. Breaking it up and being able to make an easy meal out of it does take time and the proper equipment when you’re manning the grill. Adding a rib rack to your repertoire will help you cook your ribs to perfection. If you like pork or beef ribs, this is something that you must have. It allows you to set your ribs in the area for cooking and they will stand vertically so that excess fat will drip off. This also frees up space on your grill to cook more than just the ribs at one time. We’ve highlighted five of the best rib racks so you can enjoy watching more meat fall off its bone more often.

Get an even cook

Thanks to the design, the Sorbus Non-Stick Rib Rack will give you ribs that are cooked perfectly through. This makes it simple to grill for a party and it ensures the air flow can reach all around the ribs. This holds the ribs upright while cooking and it is designed to hold up to four racks of ribs at one time. It’s an ideal addition to any backyard barbecue, especially if you’re having a lot of people over. Perfect for slow cooking and barbecuing, you’ll be able to grill outdoors, use this for picnics, and enjoy it for many other outdoor gatherings. It is made from durable steel construction with a porcelain coating that is made to last. Measuring 11.375″ x 9.75″ x 3.25″, it fits many brands of grill, including Weber, Charbroil, Kenmore, Forge, Brinkmann and others.

Key Features:

Holds the ribs upright while cooking

Holds up to four racks of ribs at once

Made from durable steel construction with a porcelain coating

Sorbus Non-Stick Rib Rack – Porcelain Coated Steel Roasting Stand – Holds 4 Rib Racks for G… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Perfect for a Weber

If you have a Weber grill, you should look into the impressive accessories you can add to it, like the Weber 6605 Original Rib Rack for Grilling. This elevates ribs off the grill grates, allowing air flow to reach them for a better cooking experience. It holds up to five racks of ribs, which is more than most rib racks. This will fit the Weber 200/200 series of grills, making it very versatile. It measures 13.2″ x 8″ x 3.5″. You can wash this in the dishwasher once you’re done using it.

Key Features:

Fits the Weber 200/200 series

Elevates ribs off the grill grates

Holds up to five racks of ribs

Weber 6605 Original Rib Rack for Grilling, Multi $15.99 Available from Amazon

Don’t struggle with cleaning after

The Steven Raichlen Best of Barbecue Nonstick Ultimate Rib Rack will make any user happy. This oversized rib rack makes it simple to grill for a crowd, as you can hold four racks at a time. It is made from metal arcs and rustproof construction while having a nonstick surface, so bits and pieces of the meat won’t stay on the grill. That gives you more meat to enjoy. You’ll get healthier results when you allow the fat to drain because of its design. This measures 11″ x 14″ x 7″ and should be hand washed.

Key Features:

Nonstick surface

Rustproof construction

Allows fat to drain

Pick up a whole kit

See your process all the way through with the Masterbuilt Smoker & Grill Accessory Kit. This comes with a set of items you can use throughout your grilling adventures. You’ll get carving gloves that are perfect for outdoor cooking and handling of hot foods. You can use these to tear the meat that is falling off the bone. This also comes with a fish and vegetable mat that is coated in silicone and made with fiberglass mesh to help you with smoking. The rib rack holds up to four racks at once and is also great to use with kebabs.

Key Features:

Kit of grilling accessories

Comes with a mat, gloves, and a rib rack

Perfect for outdoor cooking

Masterbuilt Smoker & Grill Accessory Kit with Mat, Gloves & Rib Rack $41.07 Available from Amazon

Make more ribs

Boasting a large capacity, the Cuisinart CBB-410 4-in-1 Basket has your grilling needs covered. You can grill or smoke almost any kind of meat in this. The rib rack fits up to six racks of ribs at a time, the most of any we found. There is a detachable can holder for beer can chicken. There is even a wing rack to fit 12 drumsticks on. You’ll also love the 14.5″ x 9.5″ basket to roast meats in.

Key Features:

Rib rack holds six racks

Detachable can holder

Wing rack and roasting basket

Cuisinart CBB-410 4-in-1 BBQ Basket $16.85 Available from Amazon

