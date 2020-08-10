Best Buy is running a tremendous one-day sale with more than a dozen great deals that our readers will love.

The star of the show is a big $50 discount on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, which is the only Instant Pot model that can connect to your iPhone or Android device.

All of these deals end at midnight tonight, so you’ll need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

All that is fantastic, but there’s also another sale you should check out on Monday. It’s happening over at Best Buy’s website, where more than a dozen one-day deals have been made available. There are some truly terrific bargains in this sweet one-day sale, like the awesome Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Use Pressure Cooker at its lowest price of the year. These deals all end at midnight tonight though, so definitely check them out on Best Buy’s site while you still can. You’ll find our picks for the best deals in the sale down below.

Instant Pot – Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Prepare meats, soups and sauces

3 temperature settings help you control the heat. 6-quart capacity

Allows you to prepare family-size meals. Dishwasher-safe removable parts

Make cleaning easy. Keep dishes warm until you’re ready to serve

Automatic keep-warm function maintains a low temperature without overcooking. Removable cooking pot

Provides easy food release and enables simple cleanup.

Instant Pot – Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: $99.99 (save $50)

Anker ROAV – C2 Pro Dash Cam

Instant video access

Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view dash cam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices. Track your travels

Built-in GPS automatically tracks and indexes the route and speed of every journey. Clear night vision

A cutting-edge Sony Starvis sensor and NightHawk technology deliver superior performance to clearly capture speeding license plates, day or night. Premium build

Composed of hard-wearing polycarbon for greater durability and internal component protection. Rich, clear video

The advanced chipset, five-lens elements, and wide dynamic range image balancing combine to record every drive in crisp 1080p resolution. See the whole road

Equipped with an f2.0 145° wide-angle aperture lens to simultaneously view four lanes of traffic. Integrated 3″ display

Provides interactive interface and high clarity. Built-in G-sensor

The gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs. Extreme temperature resistance

Designed with a steel frame to disperse heat away from internal circuits. When plugged in, operates at -4°F-158°F. Using battery power (for the parking monitor), operates at 32°F-158°F. 32GB microSD card included

Provides convenient and long-lasting operation. Suction mount

Ensures simple mounting.

Anker ROAV – C2 Pro Dash Cam: $89.99 (save $60)

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker

Belgian waffle maker

Enables you to easily make a delicious breakfast or dessert. Leak guard

Promotes safe use. Cool-touch handle for safe handling. Prepare your waffles the way you like them

6 temperature settings let you decide whether you want waffles that are light and fluffy or more on the crispy side. Pop the waffles out once they’re cooked

Non-stick coating enables easy food release and simplifies cleanup. Indicator lights

Keep you apprised of the status. Enjoy lasting use

Cast aluminum material provides a durable design. 700W of power

Provides ample power to cook delicious waffles. 2.8′ cord

Offers flexible placement options.

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker: $19.99 (save $10)

Cuisinart – Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven

Electric oven

Quickly prepares your favorite foods. Temperature control

Along with an element selector and permanent-on feature ensures simple operation. 1800W of power

Deliver rapid heating. 6 functions

Including bake, toast with shade control, broil, convection bake, convection broil and warm for versatile use. 0.6 cu. ft. capacity

Offers you the opportunity to cook a variety of foods. Convection setting

Cooks food quickly and evenly for flavorful results. Crumb tray

Along with a nonstick interior enables easy cleanup. Bake pan and broil rack included

For added convenience. BPA-free material

Ensures a safe design. Begin preparing meals right away

An included recipe book helps you get started. Brushed stainless steel finish

Adds a stylish touch to complement your kitchen decor.

Cuisinart – Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven: $59.99 (save $60)

TERK – 8-Device Remote

Controls up to 8 components

This remote is compatible with Roku, Apple TV, and other streaming boxes, sound bars, and TVs. Automatic, brand, manual, and direct code search methods

Simplify the setup of your device. Fully backlit keys

Allow for easy visibility in dim light. Ultra slim, easy-to-use design

The 0.5″ thin remote fits comfortably in your hand. Powered by two CR2032 batteries

Terk provides plenty of time before the battery change is needed.

TERK – 8-Device Remote: $19.99 (save $15)