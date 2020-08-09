Netflix is adding 18 new shows, movies, and specials in the second week of August.

The Legend of Korra (sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender) is the star of the week, but Project Power — starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as pill-popping superheroes — should be fascinating.

Safety Not Guaranteed is a really sweet movie from the director who was originally tapped to bring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to life, but was then fired.

This is the week that everyone realizes there are over 50 more episodes in the Last Airbender saga, and all of them are on Netflix now. If you haven’t watched The Legend of Korra, you should know that it’s just as good as the original series, and benefits from much better animation, as it came seven years after the original. If cartoons aren’t your jam, though, you should probably watch Nightcrawler, starring Jake Gyllenhall, or this bizarre new movie called Project Power about pills that turn you into a superhero starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 9th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, August 10th

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Nightcrawler

Tuesday, August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.



Wednesday, August 12th

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?



Thursday, August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.



Friday, August 14th

3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Fearless — NETFLIX FILM A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.



Saturday, August 15th

Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.



Departures

Friday, August 14th

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

