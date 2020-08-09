If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We did this yesterday and it was a hit with our readers, so we’re doing it again — instead of narrowing things down to 10 individual deals on Sunday, the first two deals will be groups of similar sales. First up, face masks: the best 3M maks you can get are 3M N100 face masks that filter small airborne particles even better than N95 masks (99.97% effective vs. 95%), and they’re $30 off when you buy a 10 pack. Just make sure you cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious for the people around you. Wildly popular MagiCare KN95 face masks are $19.49 per 20-pack instead of $70, and Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks that you see everyone wearing are just $0.48 apiece thanks to a coupon you can clip.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $19.49 ($0.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Our second big cluster of deals today is on something you need just as badly as face masks: hand sanitizer. And to start things off, we have a deal that is completely unprecedented — a huge discount on Purell in the middle of a pandemic! A 12-pack of large 16-ounce Purell bottles that cost about $200 last week is on sale today for only $139.99. Not only is that a massive discount, but it also cuts the price per ounce to $0.71, which is the lowest we’ve seen since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. In addition, you can save $24 on a case of 250 Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon (also a rarity) and 4-packs of Purell are available for $19.99 a pop. If you want better value and you don’t need the Purell brand, 12-packs of Germ-x hand sanitizer and 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer are both in stock at much better prices.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $139.99 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $350.71 ($1.40 / bottle) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $19.99 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $6.81 for 1 bottle Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.32 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beyond all those pandemic essentials, we’ve got plenty more great deals like a sale that slashes the crazy wireless camera that can see inside anything from $50 to $39.99, a one-say blowout sale on all the Belkin surge protectors you could possibly need, 20% off ridiculously comfortable bed sheets, $60 off the Nest Wifi mesh wireless system everyone loves so much, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 34,000 5-star reviews at a new all-time low price of $29.74, $35 off when you bundle the Fire TV Stick 4K with an Echo Dot, $70 off when you bundle a Ring Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Show 5, and a top-rated 1080p webcam for just $37.99.

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Belkin Surge Protectors $7.99 - $76.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1000 Thread Count 100% Long Staple Egyptian Pure Cotton – Sateen Weave, Set of 2 Queen Silky… $13.59 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest WiFi Router 2 Pack (2nd Generation) – 4x4 AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers with 4400 Sq… $239.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $64.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $179.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amcrest 1080P Webcam with Microphone & Privacy Cover, Web Cam USB Camera, Computer HD Streaming… $37.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.