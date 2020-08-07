If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Popping something in the microwave to warm it up is a luxury many people enjoy in their homes. Last night’s leftovers can become today’s lunch in just a few minutes when you’re reheating. But have you ever opened up the microwave door to defrost a bagel or pop a bag of popcorn and noticed that the previous night’s lasagna had exploded all over the inside? If you forget to cover your meals, sometimes splashes and splatter will occur. But that can be prevented by having a permanent microwave plate cover. Rather than just tossing a paper towel over your bowl of soup, a microwave plate cover will be used to keep your food on your plate or in your bowl. Having to wipe down the inside of your microwave can be a pain, as some of those stains could have been there a while without you noticing. Luckily, we’ve done the homework and found you five great options to use. Here are our picks for the best microwave plate cover.

Easy to use and easy to store

Vented to let steam escape efficiently, the Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Food Cover has an easy grip handle. This is 10.5″ in diameter and comes in either red, charcoal, or stratus blue. Made from BPA-free plastic and silicone, this topper covers food to encourage even cooking. The small holes will encourage airflow to prevent any type of condensation buildup. The lid is dishwasher safe and easy to clean. It can pop up to 3″ in height and collapse down to 0.75″, making storage simple. It can also be used flat to cover bowls. It is heat-resistant, so it won’t melt in the microwave or dishwasher. The ergonomic handle fits most hands to be able to grab it off and place it on.

Key Features:

Collapsible to 0.75″

Small holes encourage airflow

Heat-resistant

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Food Cover With Easy Grip Handle, Dishwasher-Safe, BPA-Free… $7.99

Sleeker design works better

With a low profile, you won’t have to worry about the ROSERAIN Microwave Plate Cover hitting the top of your microwave. It measures 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 3.34″, meaning it will cover most plates and bowls. This will keep the splatter off the microwave and contain steam for a more even reheating experience. It can be washed in the dishwasher for an easier cleaning time. It should not be in the microwave for longer than nine minutes and it should not be used while the microwave is in bake mode.

Key Features:

Keeps splatter off the microwave

Measures 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 3.34″

Can be washed in the dishwasher

Microwave Plate Cover, Microwave Cover for Food Microwave Splatter Guard, Anti-Splatter Plate L… $9.88

Utilize more than one

If you’re sick of always having to wash your cover after each use or you have multiple microwaves in the house, consider picking up the Lemon Tree 2 Pack Microwave Plate Cover. You’ll get two microwave plate covers to make your life simpler. The size of both is 11.6″ x 3.3″ to fit most bowls and plates efficiently. They are dishwasher-safe and will keep steam contained for even reheating.

Key Features:

Two microwave plate covers

11.6″ x 3.3″

Great for owners of multiple microwaves

2 Pack - Microwave Plate Cover,Microwave Cover for Food,Microwave Splatter Guard Lid,11.6 Inch $9.99

Never misplace your cover

It’ll be hard for you to be dissatisfied with the ZFITEI Microwave Plate Cover. It has easy handles to grip and perforated steam vents to allow moisture to escape. It helps to focalize the heating process and it can withstand temperatures up to 300°F. There are also four magnets that stick to the cover, allowing you to keep it stuck to the top of the microwave, so you won’t lose it. It measures 11.5″ x 11.5″ x 3.34″and is made from food-grade PP material.

Key Features:

Focalizes the heating process

Withstands temperatures up to 300°F

Has four magnets to keep it in your microwave when you aren’t using it

Microwave plate cover with Magnetic, new Microwave Lid prevent splatter cover, PBA-free,11.5 In… $8.99

Ideal for countertop microwaves

For those who have a smaller microwave, reach for the Chef Craft Microwave Cover. This is 10″ in diameter and prevents food splatter. It is clear, so that food is still visible while it’s being cooked. There are vents to release the steam that is building up. It can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher. You can pick up a pack of two or three if you’re pleased with it.

Key Features:

Clear, so that food is still visible

Vents to release steam

10″ in diameter for smaller microwaves

Chef Craft FBA_21587 Microwave Cover, 10", Clear $5.20

