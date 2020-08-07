If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all bottles are made the same way, so sometime you aren’t sure exactly what you’re getting in terms of an opening. We’ve all definitely been grabbing some bottle of olive oil or salad dressing before and more came rushing out than we’d wanted because the bottle opening was larger than you’d anticipated. Then you have a soaked salad that’s covered in ranch or balsamic (which may be the way you like it anyway). But for those who want to be able to control how much you pour, especially from a liquor bottle, there are bottle pour spouts. These will fit in your various bottles and allow you to slowly pour and measure how much liquid is coming out. Rather than have to deal with a ruined meal, picking up any of the five packs we’ve hand selected below for you makes way more sense. Here are our picks for the best bottle pour spouts.

Take care of all of your bottles

Providing you with 48 pourers, the AOZITA Stainless Steel Classic Bottle Pourers Tapered Spout Pack will have you covered. The pourers are made from 18/8 stainless steel and food-grade silicone. These will not rust, so you will have them for an extended period of time. Using these can eliminate spills and having pieces of food or dust enter your bottles. They will fit on most liquor bottles in your home bar to make pouring smooth and easy. You can also use these for pouring liquid for snow cones, olive oil, and vinegar. The tapered design offers control, accuracy, and the most perfectly consistent pour speed every time. Your bottle will pour with no drips or hesitations. These are simple to remove and clean. If 48 is too many for you, they are also offered in packs of six, 12, and 24.

Key Features:

Pack of 48 pourers

Eliminate spills and dust entering the bottles

Tapered design offers control and accuracy

48 Pack Stainless Steel Classic Bottle Pourers Tapered Spout - Liquor Pourers with Rubber Dust… $26.99

Keep particles out of your bottles

You’ll love the security that the BARILLIO 8pcs Elite Liquor Pourers Set provides you. These are made from high grade stainless steel construction that prevents rust and gives your bottles a cleaner look. The speed pourer fins offer an easy to clean and use experience. There are six threads on each stopper with some having wider fins and some having thinner ones to fit various shapes of bottle openings. The tapered spout shape helps to streaming a consistent flow. You’ll also receive 12 long dust caps that will keep your pourers covered and a cleaning brush to keep the spouts performing at their best.

Key Features:

Comes with 12 long dust caps

Some pourers are thinner and some are wider for different bottles

Prevents rust

8pcs Elite Liquor Pourers | Bottle Pour Spouts + 12pcs Dust Caps + Cleaning Brush by BARILLIO -… $11.97

Keep more in the bottle and more money in your wallet

The Tablecraft Free Flow Pourers 12-Pack is a solid option for a budget. Each of these measure 2.5″ x 1.25″ and are made from plastic. You can get these in four different colors to better suit your decor. They are offered in black, blue, clear, and green. Each of them is an essential tool for your at-home bar. You can hand wash these in warm, soapy water.

Key Features:

Made from plastic

Offered in four colors

Hand wash them in soapy water

Tablecraft H35BK Free Flow Pourers, Black, 12-Pack $6.48

Feel like a professional bartender

Adding in the touch of years of experience, the LEGERM Liquor Pour Spouts Set will allow you to show off your skills. This comes with seven pour spouts and seven dust caps to keep everything safe. The spouts are made from 18/8 stainless steel and the rubber cork sealing is made for various sizes of bottles. These are useful accessories for speed pourers who are learning the tricks of the trade of tending bar. This will offer accuracy and control every time. They are easy to keep clean, thanks to the included brush.

Key Features:

Made from 18/8 stainless steel

Useful accessories for speed pourers

Easy to clean

Liquor Pour Spouts Set - Stainless Steel bottle spout and Liquor Pourers Dust Caps Covers (7+7)… $11.99

Use on most of your bottles

The BALTRE 6Pcs Stainless Steel Pourers Pack are suitable for many bottles. These have a special back flow hole leakage prevention design to keep the air circulating inside and outside the bottle. The conical nozzles provide control of the liquid flow rate, allowing you more efficient pours. Made from high quality steel and food-grade silicone, these won’t leak. These are suitable for 0.75″ bottle mouths.

Key Features:

Special back flow hole leakage prevention design

Conical nozzles provide control

Suitable for 0.75″ bottle mouths

6PCS Stainless Steel Pourers, BALTRE Speed pourer, Liquor Bottle Pourers and Vinegar Tapered St… $6.99

