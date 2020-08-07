If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s got so many fantastic deals available right now, but some of the best ones from this past week are on the verge of selling out or ending.

We decided to gather five deals in particular that you should take advantage of before they come to an end.

You’ll find rare chance to order Purell hand sanitizer from Amazon, 3M N100 face masks, MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $70 per 20-pack for only $1.25 each, and the lowest price ever on Bose 700 ANC headphones.

We doubt you’ll be very surprised when we tell you about the two best-selling products covered this past week at BGR Deals. Why not? Because they have been among the best-selling products we’ve covered each and every week for the past few months. The best-selling 3-ply face masks on Amazon’s entire site are back down to less than $0.50 apiece and they’ve been flying off the shelves this past week. Then, top-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that are great for even better protection against the novel coronavirus to $0.97 each, so tens of thousands of our readers have rushed to stock up on them. If you want the best in the business, you can also snag 3M N100 face masks, but they’re going to sell out fast so you’ll need to hurry.

Those are both incredible deals on essential products that everyone needs to have in this day and age. Of course, they’re not the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late!

Face masks

As we said before, you’ve got an extremely rare opportunity right now to pick up actual 3M N100 face masks. 3M is as good as it gets, and these masks have been flying off the shelves every time they’ve come back in stock. 3M’s N100 masks are pricey but worth it since they’re literally the best masks you can get — N100 face masks filter 99.97% of small airborne particles like viruses, compared to around 95% for N95 and KN95 masks. If you want to be extra cautious for people around you, be sure to cover the valve when you wear these masks.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We mentioned MagiCare KN95 face masks above, and they’ve been a staple among our readers for several months now. Earlier this week, however, they sold out for the first time in a very long time. They’re back in stock right now at $0.97 each, but there’s a good chance prices will soon start to climb again or they might sell out completely.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $19.49 ($0.97 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are back on sale for less than $0.50 per mask for the first time in about a month. Definitely stock up on them before the price jumps back up.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below. These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $4.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $37 for 1 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Hand Sanitizing Travel Wipes Clean Refreshing Scent 20ct ( Pack of 3) $32.99 for 3 packs Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get Clorox hand sanitizer and best-selling Suave hand sanitizer at much better prices anyway.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $17.73 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Ultra

As the name suggests, the Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming media player from Roku. It’s fast, it’s powerful, it supports 4K and HDR, and it’s on sale right now with a $20 discount.

Roku Ultra | Streaming Media Player 4K/HD/HDR with Premium JBL Headphones 2019 $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose sale

There are tons of killer deals this week on Bose products, but no deal is hotter than all-time low pricing up to $100 off Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Popular QuietComfort 35 ANC headphones are $70 off, Bose Bluetooth earbuds cost just $99 today, and there are two wireless speaker deals you won’t want to miss.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… $279.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… $99.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa Voice Control Built-in, Black $299.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black $79.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot bundle

Want two of the best-selling products Amazon has ever created? Want to save $35 when you buy them? Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot bundle is on sale this week for $64.98, but this deal will definitely disappear over the weekend.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal) $64.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.