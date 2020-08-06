If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among all the Roku TV deals and Roku player deals available right now at Amazon, none are as popular as the best-selling Roku Express HD that costs just $29.

The $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ is also on sale today, giving shoppers the option to score a big upgrade with 4K and HDR support for just $49.

If you’re in need of a new TV and not just a streaming media player, there are also deep discounts on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Roku software built right in, which prices starting at just $229.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are by far the best-selling streaming media players on the site. Is it because they’re better than Roku players? No, of course that’s not the case. Fire TV gadgets are great, but they outsell Roku devices mainly because Amazon gives them such prominent billing in on-site ads and search results. Many people out there prefer Roku devices to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup though, and if that describes you then we’ve got some terrific news. The wildly popular Roku Express HD and the Roku Streaming Stick+ are both on sale right now at fantastic prices that you won’t want to miss.

The entry-level Roku Express HD was updated for 2019 and it’s one of the most affordable streaming media players out there. You get access to every streaming service you have ever heard of along with dozens and dozens of services you’ve probably never heard of. On top of that, you get The Roku Channel, which aggregates all sorts of great movies and TV shows that you can stream for free. It’s shipping out soon and it’s only $29 at Amazon.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00 Available from Amazon

There are three things you won’t get with the Express HD that might make it worth the upgrade. First, you won’t get a compact dongle form factor — it’s still compact, but it’s not a dongle. Second, you won’t get support for content that streams in 4K resolution. And third, you won’t get support for the vivid colors that come along with HDR content. For all that, you’ll need the Roku Streaming Stick+, which just so happens to be on sale today for $49 instead of $60. That price matches Amazon’s sale from this past Prime Day and Black Friday, so it’s definitely a great deal.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

Finally, anyone in need of a new TV will find killer deals right now on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Roku software built in. The $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is down to $229, the TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV that normally costs $1,100 is on sale for just $799.99, and the massive 75-inch model has a huge $550 discount right now, so you can get it for even less than the 65-inch model — just $749.99!

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $799.99 Available from Amazon

TCL 75S425 75 Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) $749.99 Available from Amazon

