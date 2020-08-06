If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who has searched for it knows that Purell hand sanitizer is still very difficult to find in stores, and we expect things to be like this for the foreseeable future as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse in the US.

Incredibly, Amazon has plenty of Purell sanitizer in stock right now, including 33.8-ounce refill packs and tabletop kits with 2 liters of Purell that can be used to refill any pump bottles or squeeze bottles you already have.



Purell wipes are actually back in stock and ready to ship as well, but they’re definitely going to sell out soon and pricing is inflated.

Purell prices are still a bit high because demand is off the charts, so you can also pick up other trusted brands in stock like Suave hand sanitizer, SupplyAID hand sanitizer, and Wish hand sanitizer.

So many people with lockdown fatigue in the US let their guard down when economies reopened, and other people are just plain stupid so they refuse to wear face masks. Now, coronavirus cases are skyrocketing all across the country as a result. The CDC’s coronavirus page makes it crystal clear how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, and everyone needs to pay close attention.

First and foremost, you need to wear a face mask anytime you leave your house for any reason at all, whether it’s to go to the grocery store or just to take a walk around the block. Common 3-ply masks like Amazon’s best-selling Jointown face masks are perfect for most situations, and they’re only $0.48 each. You don’t need a medical-grade N95 respirator for everyday use since you’ll also be practicing social distancing and staying at least 10 feet away from people. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation of being in close quarters with other people indoors, you can also pick up some 3M N100 face masks (don’t forget to cover the valve if you want to be extra cautious for people around you), or MagiCare KN95 face masks at a huge discount from the regular price of $70 per 20-pack.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Of course, there’s something else you need that’s just as important as face masks: hand sanitizer. Individual bottles of Purell hand sanitizer are actually in stock right now at Amazon which is quite rare these days, but they’re pricey and they sell out constantly.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size $6.50 Available from Amazon

Cases of 12 16-ounce Purell bottles are back in stock if you hurry, and that should last you for a very long time.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $173.99 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

If you already have bottles that you’re looking to refill, you can actually get Purell for close to $1 an ounce by picking up 33.8-ounce refill packs or tabletop kits with 2 liters of Purell for $89.95.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $39.22 / 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

If you hurry — and we do mean HURRY — you can pick up 24-packs of military-spec Purell bottles that are the perfect size to carry with you everywhere you go.

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

Even more surprisingly, you can actually buy Purell sanitizing wipes right now on Amazon. It should be noted that prices are quite inflated right now because demand is so high —especially on the wipes — so these are only for people with a very urgent need.

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $36.95 Available from Amazon

You should also note that there are now several other options for high-quality hand sanitizers that are in stock at Amazon, and they offer a much better value. In fact, several of them are even stronger than Purell with higher alcohol content. The strongest hand sanitizer you can get right now on Amazon is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, which is available right now for just $17.89 per 2-pack of 8-ounce bottles. You also have a rare chance to pick up Amazon’s own Solimo brand hand sanitizer, but it’ll definitely sell out soon.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.89 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Amazon Brand - Solimo Hand Sanitizer, Original Scent, 67.6 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) $10.57 Available from Amazon

Best-selling Suave hand sanitizer is back in stock while supplies last, and you can also get a fishbowl full of 36 2-ounce bottles of Wish hand sanitizer for $58 right now. The novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well stock up now.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $58.00 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

In addition, 4-ounce bottles of Medex hand sanitizer are in stock and 12-packs are $39.99 right now. This hand sanitizer has the same formulation as Purell, with a 70% ethyl alcohol mix. It’s also from a trusted brand that’s sold in stores like Costco, 7-Eleven, CVS, and Whole Foods, so you know you don’t have to worry about whether or not it’s safe and effective.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Finally, 8-ounce bottles of Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel are available to purchase in 6-packs for $25. This sanitizer is 65% ethyl alcohol, which is once again stronger than the recommended formulation for killing bacteria and viruses, including coronaviruses. This brand is a best-seller that has been out of stock for quite a while now, but they’re on their way back according to the Amazon page so definitely order now while you can.

Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel, 65% Ethyl Alcohol with Vitamin E, Family Value 6 Pack of 8… $25.00 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

