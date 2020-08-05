If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is offering shoppers a very rare opportunity to buy actual Purell hand sanitizer, which is now back in stock after having sold out last week.

On top of that, you can find a fantastic alternative in stock right now with the same formulation as Purell from Medex. It’s far less expensive than Purell right now, and it’s from a trusted brand that’s sold by big stores like Whole Foods and CVS.

Some people want hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell to help protect them from the novel coronavirus, and now SupplyAID Hand Sanitizer Spray with 80% alcohol content is available as well.

Have you seen the CDC’s coronavirus page lately? If not, you should definitely head over there and make note of all the important advice on how to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus. It’s all important to know, of course, but there are a few things in particular that you really need to pay close attention to. First and foremost, you need to wear a face mask whenever you go out, whether it’s to go to the supermarket or just to take a walk around the block. Simple 3-ply masks like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are more than enough to do the job most of the time — you don’t need a medical-grade N95 respirator since you’ll also be practicing strict social distancing. You can pick up some wildly popular MagiCare KN95 face masks at the lowest price ever to use in higher-risk situations like on public transportation or in small stores.

In addition to face masks, there’s something else you need that’s just as important: hand sanitizer. Purell is still impossible to find in most stores, of course, but there is a ton of it in stock right now at Amazon. First and foremost, Amazon itself is selling massive cases of 250 Purell bottles at a shockingly deep discount. That’s pretty much a lifetime supply, even in a pandemic. If you don’t need quite that much but you still want to load up, you’ll also find several sellers today offering 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $276.94 for 250 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $177.62 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 16 Oz Flip Top Bottle (Case of 12) $182.49 for 12 16oz bottles Available from Amazon

You’ll also find 2-liter Purell refill kits (here’s an alternate listing for when that one sells out), 1-liter Purell refills, and 24-packs of military-spec Purell bottles below.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $89.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $39.92 Available from Amazon

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

Believe it or not, you can also get hand sanitizer on Amazon right now that’s even stronger than Purell. The strongest hand sanitizer you can get on Amazon is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, which is available right now for just $17.46 per 2-pack of 16oz bottles.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.46 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

You can also pick up 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer right now, which has been very popular with our readers.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

If you want excellent sanitizer with the same formulation and the same 70% alcohol content as Purell but for less money, you definitely need to check out Medex hand sanitizer. 12-packs are on sale right now for $39.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page, and Medex is a big brand that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Last but certainly not least, you can get a great big “fish bowl” of 36 bottles of best-selling Wish hand sanitizer with 70% alcohol content for $57.99. That’s just $1.61 per bottle for big-brand hand sanitizer that will easily last you for years — even during a pandemic.

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $57.99 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

