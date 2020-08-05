If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nobody actually likes to wait for their luggage to show up at baggage claim. But sometimes, you don’t have a choice, as you needed more clothes and items than would have fit in a carry-on. Standing there and trying to tell your bag apart from the other ones as they slowly roll up and onto the conveyor can be extremely frustrating, especially when you go to grab one that you think is yours but is actually someone else’s. Don’t even get us started when a suitcase becomes lost as well. As you know, you may place some delicate items in your suitcase, such as souvenirs. There is a lot of jostling that goes with flying and storing bags, which is why you need to protect them and your souvenirs as well as you can. With a luggage cover, you are adding an extra layer of security to your luggage and suitcases. It’s never a bad idea to protect your luggage, so we’ve found five of the best options on the market for you to check out. Take a look and feel better when your luggage shoots out at baggage claim.

Choose an elastic option

Offering you a wide variety of sizes and color patterns, the Explore Land Travel Luggage Cover Suitcase Protector is a smart choice. This cover is made from durable 250 grams material that is 15% spandex and 85% polyester. The sublimation quality is superior and that makes the patterns more vibrant and easier to recognize. It will protect your suitcase from dirt and scratches while also making it instantly recognizable. There are four sizes to choose from, ranging from 18″ to 32″ for luggage. It is double-stitched all over and full of stretch and high elasticity. You can toss this in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned and you can pick between 11 different styles.

Key Features:

Made from 15% spandex and 85% polyester

Double-stitched all over with high elasticity

Protects your suitcase from dirt and scratches

Explore Land Travel Luggage Cover Suitcase Protector Fits 18-32 Inch Luggage (Geometry, S(18-22… $7.99 Available from Amazon

Pick your favorite color

Make it easy to find your luggage by picking any of the Youth Union Travel Luggage Cover Fit for 18-32 Inch Luggage. There are 22 options to pick from, anywhere from animal kingdom to lovely panda or blue ripples. You can pick between small, medium, large, or x-large sizes. There are two openings at the top for telescoping handle and push button handle and there are both left and right side zipper closures for side handles. The luggage cover is made of high elastic lycra that is extra thick and strong. It’s washable and will protect your luggage from dirt and scratches.

Key Features:

22 color options to pick from

Offered in small, medium, large, or x-large sizes

Made from high elastic lycra is extra thick and strong

Youth Union Luggage Protector Cover for Travel, Fit for 24'' 26 Inch Suitcase, Washable $17.99 Available from Amazon

Offering protection and value

You’ll love the option of the HoJax Spandex Travel Luggage Cover as a way to protect your suitcase. This is made from durable 300 grams material that is made up of 8% spandex and 92% polyester fiber. You can pick from four sizes and six colors, such as black, black plus, city, map, multicoloured, and travel. It is full of stretch and elasticity and it ensures that your suitcase will stay shut during your trip. It fits quickly and easily in seconds. It is a great option for your wallet and your travel budget.

Key Features:

Made up of 8% spandex and 92% polyester

Full of stretch and elasticity

Made from durable 300 grams material

HoJax Spandex Travel Luggage Cover, Suitcase Protector Bag Fits 18-21 Inch Luggage Black $9.99 Available from Amazon

Find a clear cover

The Yotako Clear PVC Suitcase Cover Protectors can fit multiple sizes of suitcases. This is a transparent luggage cover that will help you identify your baggage without any confusion. It will keep your luggage away from scratches or stains. This works on wheeled suitcases, jeep luggage, hard-sided luggage, Swiss suitcases, and other options. The 0.2mm PVC material is high quality and comes in handy for storage. There is a secure hook and loop closure, making it easy to install or remove.

Key Features:

0.2mm PVC material

Works on wheeled suitcases, jeep luggage, and hard-sided luggage

Secure hook and loop closure

Yotako Clear PVC Suitcase Cover Protectors 20 24 28 30 Inch Luggage Cover for Wheeled Suitcase… $14.59 Available from Amazon

Have some fun with your luggage

While you are certain to find your luggage eventually, make people laugh or smile when they see your bag if it has the Myosotis510 Cute 3D Luggage Protector Suitcase Cover. You can get one that has a Don’t Touch with angry eyes and a dog in sunglasses that says Bad Girl and plenty other choices. These are 15% spandex and 85% polyester and are double-stitched. The thick cover will protect your suitcase during travel.

Key Features:

Comes in fun designs

15% spandex and 85% polyester

Thick cover to protect your suitcase

Myosotis510 Cute 3D Luggage Protector Suitcase Cover 18-32 Inch $13.55 Available from Amazon

