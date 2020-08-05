If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For those lucky enough to design and build their own house, there is a lot that goes into the planning. The amount of bedrooms and bathrooms is probably the most important aspects to consider but there are plenty of aesthetic choices to be made as well. What kind of refrigerator you choose to get is also something you must decide, albeit much later on in the process of building a home. If you pick a stainless steel refrigerator and freezer, it’s sure to look sharp in your kitchen or basement. But what may not look good are the smudges and fingerprints that are bound to show up every time someone opens or closes the door. To take care of that, you should consider putting on refrigerator door handle covers. These are extra pieces of decoration you can use to eliminate the smudged look that can show up on metal refrigerators. This may be a small detail when building your house, but it’s still something to think about. We’ve done the homework and handpicked five sets below for you to consider. So you can add this to the checklist you have of tasks to complete for your new house.

Find one to fit your fridge

Wrapping the OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Cover around your handles won’t be difficult. There are three sizes you can pick from, allowing you to better fit your fridge. You can get one that’s 6″ x 3.5″ for your microwave, one that’s 12″ x 3.75″ for smaller refrigerators, or one that’s 15.74″ x 4″ for larger refrigerators. They will keep your handles clean and protect against spills, fingerprints, smudges, sauce, and other possible filth. They come in a set of two Velcro covers that make for easier adjustments. These can be put in the washing machine and dryer and you can stick them together so they won’t stick to other clothing. These are double-sided for a longer lasting use. You can choose between big red, black, grey, and red.

Key Features:

Comes in three sizes and four colors

Double-sided

Can be washed in the washing machine

OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers,Keep Your Kitchen Appliance Clean from Smudges, Fingerti… $11.99 Available from Amazon

Cover more appliances

You’ll receive three covers when you choose the Comforfeel Refrigerator Door Kitchen Appliance Handle Covers. Made from 97% polyester and 3% spandex, these will feel great on your hands. These will keep dirty hands, stains, water, and fingerprints off of your handles. This includes two covers for your refrigerator and freezer and then an extra one for microwave or oven door. They come in grey, black, or red and the two larger ones measure 15″ while the smaller one comes in at 5.9″. You’ll love how easy they are to attach with the Velcro strips.

Key Features:

Three covers, two for your fridge and one for your oven

Come in grey, black or red

Easy to attach

Comforfeel Refrigerator Door Kitchen Appliance Handle Covers, Keep Your Kitchen Appliance Handl… $10.59 Available from Amazon

Have more area covered

By using the Sheskind Refrigerator Door Handle Cover, you’ll be able to attach them over more of the handles. These measure 16″ x 4″ and come in three patterns: circles, red plush, or grey plush. The material is stretchy on the width to best fit your handles. You can use this on your fridge, freezer, oven, microwave, washing machine, dishwasher and other appliances. It is machine washable and extremely soft on your hands. They will keep tight on the handles and won’t slide as you grip them.

Key Features:

Measure 16″ x 4″

Machine washable

Will keep tight on the handles and won’t slide

Sheskind Refrigerator Door Handle Cover Kitchen Appliance Decor Handles Antiskid Protector Glov… $11.99 Available from Amazon

A large pack makes sense

Providing you with four covers, the Miaowater Refrigerator Door Handle Covers can be used around your kitchen. You’ll be able to choose between 8″ x 4.3″ and 15.3″ x 5″ and black, grey, or red in color. This is made from soft neoprene that is easy on your hands when you grasp it. They are fastened by Velcro and make for a perfect fit on any kitchen appliances.

Key Features:

Four covers in a pack

Choose between two sizes and three colors

Made from soft neoprene

Set of 4 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Kitchen Appliance Handles Decor Protector for Ovens, D… $11.99 Available from Amazon

Get ready for the holidays

If Christmas is around the corner, then you should grab the D-FantiX Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Set of 8. These are made from polyester and you’ll get four long covers and four short ones to add to your decoration. They have Santa, reindeer, snowmen, and polar bears on them for a real festive feel. These unique and cute designs will look great. Cover all of your appliance handles and keep them nice and clean.

Key Features:

Pack of eight

Santa, reindeer, snowmen, and polar bears designs

Four long covers and four short ones

D-FantiX Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Set of 8, Santa Snowman Kitchen Appliance Covers Fridg… $14.99 Available from Amazon

