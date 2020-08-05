If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking out on your lawn and seeing a depressing brown patch or grass that just won’t stay green is an ultimate frustration for many homeowners. Some people have bad luck when it comes to grass, as there could be rodents, insects, and diseases that affect what is going on. In your never-ending search to display the healthiest looking lawn you can, you’re down to try anything. Something you might have not considered is whether or not you have a fungus problem. This can be cured by lawn fungicide. This will attack the source of the problem and help eradicate it as you water your lawn. It’s a common problem that is seen throughout the world. We’ve highlighted five of the best fungicides you can add to your grass that may improve the outlook. You might be able to get rid of that crunchy, dead grass you hate looking at.

Perfect for residential use

Ideal for your lawn at home, the Southern Ag – Liquid Copper Fungicide comes in three sizes of bottles. Depending on the size of your lawn, you can opt for the 8 ounce, 16 ounce, or 32 ounce option to best treat your grass. This controls disease caused by bacteria and fungi and keeps your lawn healthier. The new formulation of the bottle works extremely well with hoses and sprayers, allowing you to spread it over your grass without much of a hassle. This is labeled for control of moss and algae on your turf and it contains 31.4% copper ammonium complex, which is equivalent to 8% of metallic copper. All you’ll need to do is mix it with water and spray it. It can be used on fruits and vegetables that are already planted if it needs to be.

Comes in three sizes

New formulation works well with hoses and sprayers

Contains 31.4% copper ammonium complex

Protect your lawn for a month

Get rid of that brown patch or mildew with Scotts DiseaseEx Lawn Fungicide. This is a fast-acting agent that will begin treating your lawn within 24 hours. This can cover a large spectrum of diseases, 26 in total, so it will likely help you with most problems you’re having. It will control brown patches and other common lawn diseases. Thanks to the systemic formula, you’ll be able to control your spread for up to four weeks. One bag will treat up to 5,000 sq. ft.

Covers a large spectrum of diseases

Controls brown patches and 26 lawn diseases

Works for up to four weeks

Suitable for organic gardening

Safe to use with your fruits and vegetables, the Bonide 811 Copper 4E Fungicide comes in a 16-ounce bottle. This will help control powdery mildew, downy mildew, black spot, peach leaf curl, rust, and many other diseases. It can be used with roses, nuts, herbs, ornamentals and turf in addition to the fruits and vegetables. This is a natural fungicide that is designed to be safely used around people and pets. It has liquid copper in it and is easy to apply by mixing it with water.

Helps control all kinds of mildew and rust

Can be used with organic foods

Safe to use around people and pets

Withstand the weather

Even if it rains, the BioAdvanced Effective Fungicide will still work. This is offered in a 32-ounce bottle and cures and prevents listed lawn diseases. This provides greater coverage and treats up to 5,000 sq. ft. It offers weatherproof protection, so it will stay on in inclimate weather. It will cure common lawn diseases, including brown patch, dollar spot, powdery mildew, rust, and red thread.

Weatherproof formula

Cures common lawn diseases

Treats up to 5,000 sq. ft.

Take care of bugs as well

Pulling dual roles, the Spectracide Immunox Fungicide Plus Insect Control for Lawns handles its duties. It will kill harmful insects on contact, such as ants, sod webworms, fleas, brown dog ticks, and more. This will prevent and control black spot, brown patch, rust, powdery mildew and other listed diseases. It is rainproof in hours and you can treat up to 2,500 sq. ft. with this bottle. It includes an easy-to-use flip sprayer that works at the flip of a switch.

Kills harmful insects

Prevents and controls listed diseases

Rainproof in hours

