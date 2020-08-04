If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus face masks have been flying off the shelves for obvious reasons, and there are thousands of different options on Amazon.

Among all the different options out there, Jointown 3-ply face masks have been Amazon’s best-sellers since the pandemic began — and now they’re back on sale for just $0.50 each.

Stock up on them while they’re down to a new lower price with no coupon needed.

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people, you’ll find best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks for less than $2 each. SupplyAID KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks are both in stock as well right now.



At this point, everyone should have come to terms with the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic definitely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. COVID-19 infections have exploded in most states around the United States, with only a small handful of places like New York and New Jersey having managed to get things somewhat under control. Needless to say, that all may change as soon as next month if schools begin to reopen. The multi-billion dollar corporation that is Major League Baseball couldn’t even go one full week without a COVID-19 outbreak that tore through the Florida Marlins organization. Do you really think elementary schools, high schools, and colleges will be able to do any better?

Fortunately, there’s some good news as well. Unlike the first coronavirus spike back in March and April, people now have plenty of access to the tools they need to help protect themselves from COVID-19. We’re talking about strong hand sanitizers from top brands including Purell hand sanitizer and Suave hand sanitizer, and of course, face masks. And when it comes to the latter, we have a big surprise for our readers on Thursday.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks ever since the pandemic first reached the US. They work well in low-risk situations when combined with strict social distancing, and they’re sold directly by Amazon as opposed to a third-party. What’s more, they’re extremely affordable — with a normal retail price of $29.99 for a box of 50 masks, they cost just $0.60 apiece.

That’s already a tremendous value for such an essential tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But today, a special Amazon sale with double discounts slashes the price to a new all-time low. A 10% discount plus an extra $3 coupon you can clip on the product page drops the price of a 50-pack of Jointown coronavirus face masks to just $23.95. That works out to only $0.50 per mask!

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As we noted, those Jointown masks are great for everyday use in low-risk situations. Anytime you’re stuck in close quarters around other people, however, you should definitely use a more effective mask.

Best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $70 for a box of 20 have gotten a very deep discount today; 20-packs are now just $33, which works out to $1.65 per mask. And if you want the best of the best, there are two extremely rare opportunities right now on Amazon. You can pick up a 5-pack of actual 3M KN95 face masks, and there are also somehow 3M N100 face masks in stock that filter a whopping 99.97% of airborne particulates as opposed to around 95% with an N95 or KN95 face mask. Finally, SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also back in stock at Amazon and they’ve been hugely popular with our readers lately.

Whether you’re riding public transportation, visiting a doctor’s office, flying on an airplane, or doing anything else that involves being in close quarters with other people, you absolutely need a higher-quality mask like an N95, KN95, or N100 face mask.

20PCS Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proo… $33.00 ($1.65 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proof, 5 Pack $17.60 ($3.52 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

5pcs type 9551 Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 filter in US stock (NOT in the orig… $28.00 ($5.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $199.99 ($19.99 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.