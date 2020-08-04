If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in 2017, Apple announced the AirPower charger that would have been the ultimate wireless charging solution for Apple fans… but it turned out to be vaporware.

Now, the hot new Pitaka Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station can fill the void left by Apple’s failure.

This sleek new charging station features wireless charging support for iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Watch, plus wired charging options for three additional devices.

Remember how excited people got when Apple unveiled the AirPower charger back in 2017? Apple’s idea was terrific, and having a single wireless charging pad that could handle all of your devices at once would’ve been great. Sadly, AirPower turned out to be vaporware and Apple never actually released it. It seems like a lifetime ago, but the disappointment is still fresh.

Plenty of smartphone accessory brands have looked to fill the void by offering multi-device wireless chargers of their own, and some are actually pretty decent. None offer the kind of quality that you would get from a premium device maker like Apple though. At least, none until Pitaka came along and released the new Air Omni.

Pitaka, makers of everyone’s favorite ultra-slim iPhone case, has created a novel 6-in-1 charging station that can handle all of your devices and then some. Where wireless charging is concerned, you’ll find one large zone for your iPhone, a second one for AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, and a wireless charging disc for the Apple Watch. Then there’s also a stand with a Lightning connector for an iPad or second iPhone, plus two USB ports on the side, one USB-A, and one USB-C. Do you have a newer iPad Pro that doesn’t work with Lightning connectors? No problem: A simple little toggle switches the connector in front of the stand from Lightning to USB-C.

The Pitaka Air Omni is a fantastic charging station that truly covers all the bases. It’s a must-have device for any Apple fan and it’s available right now from Amazon.

PITAKA Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station with Minimalist Design Compat… $159.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that Pitaka provided on the product page:

【6-in-1 Charging Station】 PITAKA’s multi-functional charging station can simultaneously power up to six different devices. There have three wireless charging areas for your cell phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch. Moreover, there are three additional areas to charge your tablet and other devices.

【Fast and Smooth Wireless Charging】 Chain coil technology allows for fast charging of your phone up to 7.5W or 10W. The charging process is exceptionally smooth, the charging dock, unlike most wireless chargers on the market, the charging platform does not require you to position your smartphone precisely to charge your device.

【Dual-Port Endcap & connector】PITAKA charging dock offers Dual-port endcap which located on the right side. The Dual-port endcap features a USB-C and USB-A port, each with an output of 18 Watts could achieve fast charging. In the middles of appearance，there have two switchable charging connectors that can fast power up your Smartphone and tablet. You can switch between the two connectors by pressing the button in the front lateral side.

【Minimalist style & premium material】 The combination of aerospace-grade Aramid fiber and premium Zinc Alloy makes a stylish addition to your home or workplace. The perfect fit for your office interior, it’s not only beautiful but keeps your space organized. Simplify your life by powering up all of your devices within a single area. It’s time to say goodbye to clutter.

【Saftey & Sleep Friendly】The charging station designed with over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit protection, exhaustive protect you and your device while charging. The intelligent LED indicator won’t affect your sleep and the charging stand without noise during charging. Package only includes 1*Charging station, 1*Adapter, and 1*User Manual. Note: Cable is not included.

PITAKA Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station with Minimalist Design Compat… $159.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.